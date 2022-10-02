X-Men Beats Fortnite To Top This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- X-Men #15
- Fortnite Marvel Zero War #5
- Amazing Spider-Man #10
- Action Comics #1047
- AXE Avengers #1
- Detective Comics #1,064
- Thor #27
- Born Of Blood #1
- Captain America Symbol of Truth #5
- Star Wars Han Solo & Chewbacca #6
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, twelve eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- "Very week sales week. Odds are most people are waiting for our sale on Saturday. Marvel Fortnite took the top spot for us." – Rodman Comics
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week.
