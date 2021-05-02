Gabriel "Gaby" Jeanne Wins Hearthstone Masters Tour Orgrimmar

The Hearthstone Masters Tour Orgrimmar took place today with the final round happening a short time ago, as it came to a thrilling conclusion. This particular tournament took on 402 players from around the globe from 45 different countries, all playing online for the main championship today. In the end, we saw Gabriel "Gaby" Jeanne defeat Torben "Viper" Wahl 3-2 to take home the championship and walk away with $25k in prizing. What's more, Gaby became the youngest Masters Tour champion in history (so far), adding a little feather into the cap of the victory. Along with his win, he and 22 others walked out with Masters Tour Points towards promotion to Grandmasters Season 2. We have more results of the event for you to read below direct from Blizzard's own recap of the event. This was an awesome showing all-around and is a great sign that when life goes back to somewhat normal status and tournaments return to in-person competition, there is definitely a playerbase here who wants to meet head-on.