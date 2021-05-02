Gabriel "Gaby" Jeanne Wins Hearthstone Masters Tour Orgrimmar
The Hearthstone Masters Tour Orgrimmar took place today with the final round happening a short time ago, as it came to a thrilling conclusion. This particular tournament took on 402 players from around the globe from 45 different countries, all playing online for the main championship today. In the end, we saw Gabriel "Gaby" Jeanne defeat Torben "Viper" Wahl 3-2 to take home the championship and walk away with $25k in prizing. What's more, Gaby became the youngest Masters Tour champion in history (so far), adding a little feather into the cap of the victory. Along with his win, he and 22 others walked out with Masters Tour Points towards promotion to Grandmasters Season 2. We have more results of the event for you to read below direct from Blizzard's own recap of the event. This was an awesome showing all-around and is a great sign that when life goes back to somewhat normal status and tournaments return to in-person competition, there is definitely a playerbase here who wants to meet head-on.
After going 7-2 in Swiss Rounds, Gaby secured his spot in the Top 8 after defeating European Grandmaster David "Frenetic" Neila Quiñones, 3-2. Day 3 started strong, with a 3-1 Quarterfinal victory over Liu "RNGLys" Shuda before a strong 3-1 win against European Grandmaster and former two-time Masters Tour winner Zakarya "xBlyzes" Hail. The final went the full five rounds, as Viper and Gaby traded off wins until they were forced into a Rogue mirror to decide it all. Gaby proved this weekend's stronger player in an emotional victory. The first season of Grandmasters continues next weekend where players battle it out for their shot at heading to the 2021 World Championship while avoiding the pitfall of Relegation. There is one Masters Tour left before the top Masters Tour Points earners in each region become eligible for invites to Grandmasters Season 2, when we head to Dalaran June 18 – June 21.