World's Worst Handyman Will Be Working At Steam Next Fest

Graffiti Games confirmed this week that they will be bringing a free demo of World's Worst Handyman to Steam Next Fest. Developed by Baby Lumberjack, this slapstick-stealth-sandbox title will have you trying to fix common problems with one of the worst people for the job, as you come up with weird ways to solve them. The game doesn't have a release date at the moment, but we're guessing if that isn't revealed this week, we won't know more until 2023. But the demo will be available from October 3rd-10th, 2022.

The world's worst handyman is on the job and needs your help to save his furry friends at the local animal shelter! Take on repair jobs around town using Doug's amateur skills in this slapstick-stealth-sandbox game. Doug means well…but that won't stop him from causing mayhem along his unintentional path of destruction. Can you help him fix more than he breaks to earn the cash he needs to prevent the big, bad bank from foreclosing on the animal shelter? Doug's lackluster skills aren't his only obstacle. He'll have to stealthily dodge workplace hazards such as an angry granny, a Roomba-riding cat, and a haunted scarecrow. DON'T GET CAUGHT as you find and use the right tools for the job. Each level has a unique stray animal and their special toy to find. Locate both to bring even more furry friends to the shelter. Revel in the accidental destruction caused by Doug's slapstick repairs as you try your best to fix more than you break. Hopefully fixing the toilet makes up for flooding the bathroom…

Stealthily dodge workplace hazards. Each requires a different tactic, and getting caught sets you back to your last save point.

Figure out how to progress by finding tools, activating switches, and locating triggers, keys, and whatever else you need to move forward.

Track down collectibles in each level, such as a stray animal and their special toy.

Save your furry friends by earning enough cash to prevent the bank from foreclosing on the shelter.

If you succeed, you'll not only save the shelter, but you may also earn enough cash to give your goofy puppy sidekick a forever home.