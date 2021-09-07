BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 Sept 21: Community, Bautista, Doctor Who & More

So raise your glass if you are wrong. In all the right ways, all my underdogs. We will never be, never be anything but loud. And nitty, gritty, dirty, little freaks. Won't you come on and come on and… raise your glass! Just come on and come on and… raise your glass… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to P!nk for our take on "Raise Your Glass" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. First up, our news & opinion coverage includes everything from What If…? going Marvel Zombies and some Dave Bautista bombs to Community sympathies for the passing of Michael K. Williams and Phoebe Waller-Bridge exiting Mr. & Mrs. Smith… from a preview for The Walking Dead and Michaela Coel commenting on Doctor Who buzz to an AEW PPV and Chucky getting a new series poster. From there, we have reviews for NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Wizard City", AEW All Out & the Season 5 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

Big Brother Season 23 E26 Recap: The Anger In Seeing Women Succeed

Dave Bautista Tries But Fails to Adopt New Pit Bull

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Amazon, Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4: Will Daryl Reap What He's Sown?

What If…? Episode 5 Goes Marvel Zombies Character Profile Key Art

CJ Perry Promised to Redeem Miro's Nuts After All Out Win

Chucky Poster Promises A Classic Coming of Rage Story This October

Michaela Coel on Doctor Who Buzz: "I Never Say Never to Anything"

AEW Full Gear Moved to November 13th; Cards for Dynamite, Rampage

Dave Bautista Puts Over Kid Who Gave Finger to Anti-Mask Protestors

The Wire, Boardwalk Empire Michael K. Williams Found Dead, Age 54

Community: Harmon, McHale & Brown Post on Michael K. Williams Passing

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Preview: Face-to-Face with Pure Evil

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews for Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Wizard City" Lacking in Magic: Review

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E02 Finds A Lovelorn Nandor: Review

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW All Out 2021

Rick and Morty S05 Finale: More Canon Than You Can Shake Two Crows At

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E08 Review: Rom-Coming to the Finish Line

