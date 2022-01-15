Chuck, Witcher, South Park & Justified: BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 Jan 22

With much love & respect to Incubus for "Promises, Promises" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich's Twitter campaign continues, Zachary Levi talks the chances of a Chuck return, The CW's Batwoman teases super-villain team-up, Comedy Central's South Park turns 25, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia expands its podcast dominance, Timothy Olyphant returns to FX's Justified, Lita makes her return on FOX's WWE SmackDown, Brent Spiner talks the double-edged sword of playing Data in the "Star Trek" universe, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, January 15, 2022:

Undercover Underage: ID Series Focuses on Unmasking Online Predators

Perry Mason Season 2 Welcomes Mark O'Brien for Key Recurring Role

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S05E02: Vinny Moves Back in With His Mom

Y: The Last Man: Eliza Clark Offers Final Word on Season 2 Chances

Batwoman S03E11 Preview: Ryan Facing A Major Super-Villain Team-Up?

Riverdale Season 6 Midseason Return Date Delayed 2 Weeks

Sadly, The Witcher Showrunner's Twitter Peace Accord Didn't Last Long

AEW Rampage: Tag Titles Defended, Rap Song Debuted, And More

Xavier Woods Suffers Leg Injury, Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble

South Park Returns to Comedy Central For Season 25 This February

The Last of Us: "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Joins HBO Series Adapt Cast

WWE SmackDown Preview 1/14/22: Roman Reigns Will Confront Seth Rollins

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita To Make Her Return Tonight On SmackDown

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Injured; S15 Bloopers

Pam & Tommy Goes 90s VHS Tape for Character Profile Key Art Posters

Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"

The Always Sunny Podcast on YouTube; Video Podcasts Start This Month

The Santa Clause: Tim Allen Returning for Disney+ Limited Series

Funimation's Feb. 2022 Blu-Ray Line-Up Includes Attack on Titan & More

Justified: City Primeval – Timothy Olyphant Set for FX Limited Series

Love Is Blind Season 2: Netflix Dating Series Teases February Return

Peacemaker Opener Gunn's Best Argument to Abolish "Skip Intro" Option

Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 Preview: Eobard Thawne… To The Rescue?!

Murderville: Arnett & Friends Improv Their Way to Catching a Killer

Tales of the Walking Dead: Anthology Series Starts Filming Next Week

Star Trek: Brent Spiner Talks Data Being Double-Edged Sword To Play

Crunchyroll Winter Dubbed Anime Line-Up: Platinum End, Orient & More

