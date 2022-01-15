Chuck, Witcher, South Park & Justified: BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 Jan 22
I'm only twenty-three for another hour, give or take/I'm a fan of yours and I need a good mistake/I'm not a sinner or preacher, all I have is sleight of hand/I do magic tricks for all the boys in the band/Baby, could I be the rabbit in your hat?/I'd swing if you'd hand me, hand me the bat/I'm on the road of least resistance/I'd rather give up than give in to this/So promise me only one thing, would you?/Just don't ever make me promises/No promises, oh no promises… but plenty of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Incubus for "Promises, Promises" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich's Twitter campaign continues, Zachary Levi talks the chances of a Chuck return, The CW's Batwoman teases super-villain team-up, Comedy Central's South Park turns 25, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia expands its podcast dominance, Timothy Olyphant returns to FX's Justified, Lita makes her return on FOX's WWE SmackDown, Brent Spiner talks the double-edged sword of playing Data in the "Star Trek" universe, and tons more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, January 15, 2022:
Undercover Underage: ID Series Focuses on Unmasking Online Predators
Perry Mason Season 2 Welcomes Mark O'Brien for Key Recurring Role
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S05E02: Vinny Moves Back in With His Mom
Y: The Last Man: Eliza Clark Offers Final Word on Season 2 Chances
Batwoman S03E11 Preview: Ryan Facing A Major Super-Villain Team-Up?
Riverdale Season 6 Midseason Return Date Delayed 2 Weeks
Sadly, The Witcher Showrunner's Twitter Peace Accord Didn't Last Long
AEW Rampage: Tag Titles Defended, Rap Song Debuted, And More
Xavier Woods Suffers Leg Injury, Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
South Park Returns to Comedy Central For Season 25 This February
The Last of Us: "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Joins HBO Series Adapt Cast
WWE SmackDown Preview 1/14/22: Roman Reigns Will Confront Seth Rollins
WWE Hall Of Famer Lita To Make Her Return Tonight On SmackDown
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Injured; S15 Bloopers
Pam & Tommy Goes 90s VHS Tape for Character Profile Key Art Posters
Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"
The Always Sunny Podcast on YouTube; Video Podcasts Start This Month
The Santa Clause: Tim Allen Returning for Disney+ Limited Series
Funimation's Feb. 2022 Blu-Ray Line-Up Includes Attack on Titan & More
Justified: City Primeval – Timothy Olyphant Set for FX Limited Series
Love Is Blind Season 2: Netflix Dating Series Teases February Return
Peacemaker Opener Gunn's Best Argument to Abolish "Skip Intro" Option
Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 Preview: Eobard Thawne… To The Rescue?!
Murderville: Arnett & Friends Improv Their Way to Catching a Killer
Tales of the Walking Dead: Anthology Series Starts Filming Next Week
Star Trek: Brent Spiner Talks Data Being Double-Edged Sword To Play
Crunchyroll Winter Dubbed Anime Line-Up: Platinum End, Orient & More
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.