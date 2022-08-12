Constantine, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & AHS: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I want you to remember/A love so full it could send us all ways/I want you to surrender/All my feelings rose today/And I want you to remain/The power of children can amaze/I'll try not to complain/I know that's a pisser baby/The chemicals between us/The walls that lie between us/Lying in this bed/The chemicals displaced/There is no lonelier place/Than lying in this bed… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Bush for "The Chemicals Between Us" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Reports are that HBO Max's "Constantine" series could start filming at the start of the new year (but there are bad rumblings for Titans and Doom Patrol). Is Russell T Davies looking to bring back the Doctor Who Christmas Day specials beginning in 2023? Adult Swim dropped the Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer, and things are looking pretty deadly for Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, Jerry… and Space Beth! And while Hulu's American Horror Stories rolls along with its second season, American Horror Story Season 11 is starting to come together.

Plus, we look at Oscar Isaac & "Star Wars," Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, AEW, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, The CW's DC's Stargirl, FXX's Archer, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, and more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, August 12, 2022:

Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Over Franchise Fatigue & Open To Return

Yellowjackets: Lauren Ambrose Joins Showtime Series Season 2 Cast

Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol: New Report Offers Update Mixed Bag

Fatal Attraction: Jessica Harper, John Getz & More Join Series Cast

She-Hulk Featurette Focuses on "Attorney at Law" Side of MCU Series

Will Kenny Omega Return for the AEW Trios Tournament Next Week?

What We Do in the Shadows S04E07: Nandor & Laszlo Have a Jabroni-Off

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 1 Images: "Frenemies" Turn Deadly?

Archer Season 13 Teaser: In Sterling's Defense? It WAS Saturday

Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Eyeing Return of Christmas Day Specials?

She-Hulk, Titania & Nikki Ramos Receive MCU Character Poster Spotlight

Quake by the Lake Continues on AEW Rampage This Week

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Releases New Teaser, Key Art

Rick and Morty Have Every Reason to Be "Paranoid" in Season 6 Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows S04E06 "The Wedding" Or Was It A Roast?

Marvel Studios Legends: Hulk Retraces Edward Norton-Free MCU Journey

House of the Dragon Star's Ironic Reason for Passing on Game of Thrones

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Taps Max Martini for New Cop Character Role

