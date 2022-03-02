Futurama, S.H.I.E.L.D., DC's LOT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02 Mar 22
Take that and rewind it back/Lil Jon got the beat that make your booty go/Take that, rewind it back/Usher got the voice to make your booty go./Take that, rewind it back/Ludacris got the flow to make your booty go/Take that, rewind it back/Lil Jon got the beat that make your booty go/Take that, rewind it back/BCTV Daily Dispatch got the news that make your booty… *slap*With respect to Usher (ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris) for "Yeah!" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Futurama & John DiMaggio reuniting for the "Futurama" revival, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. & Netflix-Marvel (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist & The Defenders) are heading to Disney+ this month, DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP clarifies matters, Walker director Jensen Ackles might be the victim of a fun "identity crisis" on the set, The Umbrella Academy welcomes to Euphoria star Javon "Wanna" Walton to the cast, A Business Proposal adds more K-Drama to Netflix, Moon Knight shares a look at Mr. Knight's disturbing white glove, and The Boys gets a little more "Diabolical" (which we didn't think was possible). And finally, here's a look at a round-up of our reviews from over the past 24 hours, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, March 2, 2022:
Legends of Tomorrow EP: S07E13 No Series Finale; Donald Faison Tease
Cowboy Bebop Star John Cho "Bummed" About Series End, Thanks Fans
Human Resources: Work Gets Very Personal In Netflix Official Trailer
Rick and Morty Call In Krombopulos Michael; James Gunn Names Names
Futurama: John DiMaggio Returns for Hulu Revival: "I'm Back, Baby!"
Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
Finn Balor Wins United States Championship on WWE Raw
Superman & Lois Director on Power Rangers Comparison; S02E06 Preview
Tommaso Ciampa Defends New Entrance Music in Main Roster Backpedal
The Umbrella Academy Confirms Javon "Wanna" Walton Joining Season 3
WWE, A&E New Multi-Year Deal Includes 130+ Hours New Programming
The Boys Teaser Offers Extra Servings of "Diabolical" for Viewers
Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Brings Us Face-to-Face with Brother Blood
Edge Turns Heel After AJ Styles Answers WrestleMania Challenge
Critical Role Returns To Theaters To Celebrate Seventh Anniversary
Cobra Kai: Yuji Okumoto Talks Career & Karate Kid Sequel Series Return
A Business Proposal: Tapas Digital Comic Now Latest Netflix K-Drama
Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Hit Disney+ This Month
Saturday Night Live Welcomes Oscar Isaac & Charli XCX to Studio 8H
NXT 2.0 Preview 3/1: Big Tag Match & North American Title Match
Funimation Unifying Under Crunchyroll Banner: What You Need to Know
The Baby: HBO & Sky Offer Horror Comedy Limited Series First-Look
Moon Knight: We're Hoping Mr. Knight At Least Warms That Glove First
1883 Reveals Taylor Sheridan's Primal Myth of the American Frontier
The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
Studio Ghibli Beats Scott Pilgrim In BBC's Mastermind
Now here's a look at a round-up of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North:
Bob's Burgers Season 12 E12 Review: Chaotic Journey to Self-Worth
The Great North Season 2 E12 Review: Beef Tobin Joins a Mom Group
