Jensen Ackles on MCU/DCU, No SDCC Chucky & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
I've felt the hate rise up in me/Kneel down and clear the stone of leaves/I wander out where you can't see/Inside my shell I wait and bleed… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Slipknot for "Wait and Bleed" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including The Boys star Jensen Ackles talking MCU/DCU & those Captain America rumors, and SYFY & USA Network's Chucky dropping out of SDCC but dropping a new teaser on Saturday. In addition, we have coverage of Dave Chappelle, Netflix's Locke & Key, NBC's New Amsterdam, Hulu's American Horror Stories, HBO Max's Titans, Apple TV+'s Godzilla and the Titans, HBO's House of the Dragon, FX's What We Do in the Shadows & lots more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, July 21, 2022:
How I Met Your Father Season 2 Table Reads Officially Underway
Dave Chappelle Show Canceled; Venue Cites Backlash, Apologizes
Locke and Key Sends Out Season 3 New Villain Alert On Gideon
Giveaway: Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of That Dirty Black Bag – Season One
More Changes to Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Card
Dimension 20: A Court Of Fey & Flowers Season Trailer Unveiled
Chucky Not Attending SDCC Out of "Abundance of Caution"; Teaser Update
AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 Preview: Last Minute Changes
New Amsterdam Star Freema Agyeman Not Returning for Final Season
American Horror Stories S02E01 "Dollhouse" Cast Reveal Video Released
Titans S04: Morgan's Got a Taste for "Blood", "Mayhem"; Curran Walters
NXT 2.0 Recap 7/19: A Returning Star Wins The Women's Battle Royal
Godzilla and the Titans: Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell Join Series
The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor
South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert Set for Comedy Central
American Horror Stories Season 2 Teaser Welcomes You to The Dollhouse
Harley Quinn: Spotify, Warner Bros/DC Podcast Casts Christina Ricci
House of the Dragon: HBO Releases Trailer for GOT Prequel Series
Mike: Hulu Releases Official Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series
You Can Immortalize Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Today
Bridgerton Season 3 Filming Underway; 3 More Join Netflix Series Cast
Welcome to Wrexham Trailer: Reynolds, McElhenney Buy a Football Club
Moriarty: The Devil's Game – Dominic Monaghan Talks Audible Original
Colbert Confirms Peppa Pig Not Doing Too Well with UK Heat Wave
Garfield's Halloween Adventure Production Cel Hits Auction
What We Do in the Shadows: How "You're Dead" Became Franchise Theme
Stranger Things 4 May Have Lost "Couple of Extra Episodes" Over COVID
Law and Order: OC Tragedy, Hawke/Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.