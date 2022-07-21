Jensen Ackles on MCU/DCU, No SDCC Chucky & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I've felt the hate rise up in me/Kneel down and clear the stone of leaves/I wander out where you can't see/Inside my shell I wait and bleed… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Slipknot for "Wait and Bleed" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including The Boys star Jensen Ackles talking MCU/DCU & those Captain America rumors, and SYFY & USA Network's Chucky dropping out of SDCC but dropping a new teaser on Saturday. In addition, we have coverage of Dave Chappelle, Netflix's Locke & Key, NBC's New Amsterdam, Hulu's American Horror Stories, HBO Max's Titans, Apple TV+'s Godzilla and the Titans, HBO's House of the Dragon, FX's What We Do in the Shadows & lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, July 21, 2022:

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Table Reads Officially Underway

Dave Chappelle Show Canceled; Venue Cites Backlash, Apologizes

Locke and Key Sends Out Season 3 New Villain Alert On Gideon

Giveaway: Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of That Dirty Black Bag – Season One

More Changes to Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Card

Dimension 20: A Court Of Fey & Flowers Season Trailer Unveiled

Chucky Not Attending SDCC Out of "Abundance of Caution"; Teaser Update

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 Preview: Last Minute Changes

New Amsterdam Star Freema Agyeman Not Returning for Final Season

American Horror Stories S02E01 "Dollhouse" Cast Reveal Video Released

Titans S04: Morgan's Got a Taste for "Blood", "Mayhem"; Curran Walters

NXT 2.0 Recap 7/19: A Returning Star Wins The Women's Battle Royal

Godzilla and the Titans: Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell Join Series

The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert Set for Comedy Central

American Horror Stories Season 2 Teaser Welcomes You to The Dollhouse

Harley Quinn: Spotify, Warner Bros/DC Podcast Casts Christina Ricci

House of the Dragon: HBO Releases Trailer for GOT Prequel Series

Mike: Hulu Releases Official Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series

You Can Immortalize Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Today

Bridgerton Season 3 Filming Underway; 3 More Join Netflix Series Cast

Welcome to Wrexham Trailer: Reynolds, McElhenney Buy a Football Club

Moriarty: The Devil's Game – Dominic Monaghan Talks Audible Original

Colbert Confirms Peppa Pig Not Doing Too Well with UK Heat Wave

Garfield's Halloween Adventure Production Cel Hits Auction

What We Do in the Shadows: How "You're Dead" Became Franchise Theme

Stranger Things 4 May Have Lost "Couple of Extra Episodes" Over COVID

