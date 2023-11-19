Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, mark hamill, my adventures with superman, saturday night live, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Powerpuff Girls

Powerpuff Girls, AEW Full Gear, Bill Maher, & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, My Adventures with Superman, Bill Maher, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Powerpuff Girls, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, November 19th.

We're looking at NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Loki, AEW Full Gear, ITVX's Douglas is Cancelled, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman.

And then we roll on with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Mark Hamill/Star Wars Holiday Special, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

And then we wrap up things withThe CW/The Powerpuff Girls, HBO's Big Little Lies, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Loki, AEW Full Gear, ITVX's Douglas is Cancelled, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Mark Hamill/Star Wars Holiday Special, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, The CW/The Powerpuff Girls, HBO's Big Little Lies, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW Full Gear, My Adventures with Superman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mark Hamill/Star Wars Holiday Special, Bill Maher, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Powerpuff Girls, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 19, 2023:

MJF Somehow Holds Onto AEW Championship in Full Gear Main Event

Saturday Night Live Returns December 2nd: Emma Stone, Noah Kahan

Loki: Ke Huy Quan on "Shameless" Star Wars Pitch to Kathleen Kennedy

Will Ospreay Foolishly Signs with AEW Instead of WWE

Julia Hart Wins TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear

Douglas is Cancelled: Karen Gillan TikTok Brings "Selfie" Flashbacks

Timeless Toni Storm Wins Championship at AEW Full Gear

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01Ep10 "A Powerful Mage" And Old, Too

Jack Quaid Shares "Superman," "Lower Decks" Recording Sessions Looks

Injured Adam Cole to Defend MJF's AEW Championship at Full Gear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Jonathan Frakes Set to Direct

Spy x Family S02E06 "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship": Smooth Sailing

Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Honest Answer to "Holiday Special" Question

SNL: Jason Momoa Recaps His SNL Week; 2018 Highlights & More

Bill Maher Needs to Lead By Example with His #NoOpinion Plan

Ronda Rousey Betrays WWE for ROH in Shocking Backstab [Spoilers]

AEW Rampage: An Obvious Ploy to Trick People into Ordering Full Gear

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Recording Season 5; Newsome on Mariner

AEW Collision: Tony Khan Ruins SmackDown & The Chadster's Weekend

The Powerpuff Girls: Craig McCracken on Why The CW Series Didn't Work

AEW Full Gear Unbiased Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's Big PPV

Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman Confirms Season 3 Is Happening (VIDEO)

Doctor Who: New to "The Whoniverse"? Tyrell Charles Has You Covered

Ms. Marvel: Anjali Bhimani on Importance of Representation, Season 2

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: "Something Cool" Set for Sunday

Star Trek: Lower Decks: So Who's "Boldly Go" & Who's "Sadly No"?

Doctor Who/BBC Children in Need Scene: A Fun Sign of Things to Come

Doctor Who, Elon Musk, Allen the Alien, SNL & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Douglas is Cancelled: Steven Moffat Sets Upcoming New Comedy-Drama

