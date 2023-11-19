Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, mark hamill, my adventures with superman, saturday night live, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Powerpuff Girls
Powerpuff Girls, AEW Full Gear, Bill Maher, & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, My Adventures with Superman, Bill Maher, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Powerpuff Girls, Doctor Who & more!
Article Summary
- Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, November 19th.
- We're looking at NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Loki, AEW Full Gear, ITVX's Douglas is Cancelled, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman.
- And then we roll on with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Mark Hamill/Star Wars Holiday Special, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.
- And then we wrap up things withThe CW/The Powerpuff Girls, HBO's Big Little Lies, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - and more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW Full Gear, My Adventures with Superman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mark Hamill/Star Wars Holiday Special, Bill Maher, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Powerpuff Girls, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 19, 2023:
MJF Somehow Holds Onto AEW Championship in Full Gear Main Event
Saturday Night Live Returns December 2nd: Emma Stone, Noah Kahan
Loki: Ke Huy Quan on "Shameless" Star Wars Pitch to Kathleen Kennedy
Will Ospreay Foolishly Signs with AEW Instead of WWE
Julia Hart Wins TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear
Douglas is Cancelled: Karen Gillan TikTok Brings "Selfie" Flashbacks
Timeless Toni Storm Wins Championship at AEW Full Gear
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01Ep10 "A Powerful Mage" And Old, Too
Jack Quaid Shares "Superman," "Lower Decks" Recording Sessions Looks
Injured Adam Cole to Defend MJF's AEW Championship at Full Gear
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Jonathan Frakes Set to Direct
Spy x Family S02E06 "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship": Smooth Sailing
Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Honest Answer to "Holiday Special" Question
SNL: Jason Momoa Recaps His SNL Week; 2018 Highlights & More
Bill Maher Needs to Lead By Example with His #NoOpinion Plan
Ronda Rousey Betrays WWE for ROH in Shocking Backstab [Spoilers]
AEW Rampage: An Obvious Ploy to Trick People into Ordering Full Gear
Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Recording Season 5; Newsome on Mariner
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Ruins SmackDown & The Chadster's Weekend
The Powerpuff Girls: Craig McCracken on Why The CW Series Didn't Work
AEW Full Gear Unbiased Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's Big PPV
Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman Confirms Season 3 Is Happening (VIDEO)
Doctor Who: New to "The Whoniverse"? Tyrell Charles Has You Covered
Ms. Marvel: Anjali Bhimani on Importance of Representation, Season 2
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: "Something Cool" Set for Sunday
Star Trek: Lower Decks: So Who's "Boldly Go" & Who's "Sadly No"?
Doctor Who/BBC Children in Need Scene: A Fun Sign of Things to Come
Doctor Who, Elon Musk, Allen the Alien, SNL & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
Douglas is Cancelled: Steven Moffat Sets Upcoming New Comedy-Drama
