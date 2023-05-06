S.W.A.T., Reacher, Wednesday, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: HOTD, S.W.A.T., Reacher, WWE/AEW, The Flash, Disney/WGA, Doctor Who, Farscape, One Piece & a whole lot more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us R.E.M. with "Radio Free Europe," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's House of the Dragon, CBS's S.W.A.T., Amazon's Reacher, FOX's WWE SmackDown, The CW's The Flash, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney/WGA, BBC's Doctor Who, Shout! Factory TV's Farscape marathon, Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness, Netflix's Wednesday, James Gunn/DC Studios, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Netflix's One Piece, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wednesday, Doctor Who, S.W.A.T., Reacher, Yellowstone, Farscape, James Gunn/DCU, Disney/WGA & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 6, 2023:

House of the Dragon S02: Condal Staying Put as HBO Goes Disney Route

S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6

Reacher Recasting Sees Robert Patrick Join Season 2 Cast

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes & Co. Head Down to Puerto Rico

The Flash Composer Shares "Last Notes Ever Written" for Arrowverse

AEW Rampage Tries to Spoil WWE Smackdown Again This Week

Disney Expecting Showrunners to Still Show; WGA Strike Rules Conflict?

Doctor Who 60th Annv "Network Error" Teaser: Who Mentioned Gallifrey?

Farscape: Shout! Factory TV Reunites Henson, O'Bannon For Marathon

Triple H Baffles Fans with Mixed-Brand WWE Title Tournament

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 Ep. 1 Available for Free on YouTube

Secret Invasion Director on Gravik; "Third Man," "Searchers" Influence

The Acolyte: Leslye Headland on Exploring New Star Wars Ground & More

Doctor Who: Mindhunter Star Jonathan Groff Confirmed for New Series

Lioness: Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman Series Gets New Name & Images

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Getting Grief for Being Honest Not a Good Look

Superman: Legacy Draft Confirmed; Gunn "On a Mission from God": Zaslav

Yellowstone Ending with Season 5; McConaughey in Talks for Sequel

One Piece Series Cast Wishes Monkey D. Luffy A Happy Birthday (VIDEO)

The Flash, Marvel vs DC, Babylon 5, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Shares Alice Krige/Borg Queen BTS Video

