Doctor Who, Titans, Sandman, Chainsaw Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Behind the wardrobe, there lies a better life/Burn all your old clothes, start again make yourself something new/And the bed you've made, no you need not sleep in it/Throw back the covers and make all of your dreams come true/Rebuild your life rebuild your home rethink your values/Rethink yourself right through/I… I have declared myself unsafe/I have declared myself unsafe/Unsound, unknown, unwanted, unnecessary/I've been condemned/I'm unsafe… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to The Alarm for "Unsafe Building" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes BBC's Doctor Who looking to its past & its immediate future, HBO Max's Titans dropping a ninja-filled Season 4 sneak preview, Netflix's The Sandman star Jenna Coleman discussing Johanna Constantine, and Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man taking anime in some bold new directions.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Titans, The Sandman, Chainsaw Man & More

Plus, check out our additional coverage: FXX's Archer, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Ironheart, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack & Teen Wolf, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Netflix's Something is Killing the Children/Mike Flanagan, Hulu's The Devil in the White City, HBO Max's Batman: The Audio Adventures, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Amazon's Good Omens 2, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO's His Dark Materials, Netflix's That '90s Show, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Disney+'s Andor, and lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, October 8, 2022:

Archer Season 13 Finale Promo Previews The Agency/Fabian Face-Off

At Least One Wrestler Is Not Trying to Leave AEW: Jon Moxley

Ironheart: Target Ad Highlights Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams

Wolf Pack Teaser: Sarah Michelle Gellar Needs to Know What You Saw

Teen Wolf: The Movie Preview: Derek Has a Deadly Allison Problem

The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon To Premiere On VICE On October 18

Three Disrespectful Title Matches for AEW Battle of the Belts

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peek Includes Season 1 Recap

Doctor Who TV Movie Producer Reveals (Thankfully) Rejected Series Idea

Titans Season 4 Preview Clip Finds Nightwing & Tim Taking On Ninjas

Something is Killing the Children Series, Mike Flanagan Part Ways

The Devil in the White City: Keanu Reeves Reportedly Exits Hulu Series

Four Very Unfair Matches Planned for Tonight's AEW Rampage

Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 Previews Harley Quinn & Joker

American Horror Story: NYC Key Art Introduces Denis O'Hare's Henry

Doctor Who Confirms "The Power of The Doctor" Trailer This Saturday

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Key Art Honors Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 1 Review: Bloody Fun Born to Be an Anime

WWE SmackDown Preview 10/7: A Big Intercontinental Title Rematch

Community: Dan Harmon on Legacy, Chevy Chase & Co-Writer Andrew Guest

Good Omens 2 Summer 2023; New Images Released, Character Revealed

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Set to Celebrate Valentine's Day on HBO Max

His Dark Materials Season 3 Official Teaser: Guess Who's Back?

Crying Over Spilled Wine on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation This Week

That '70s Show Star Mila Kunis Credits Castmates for Being Drug-Free

The Sandman: Coleman on Johanna Spinoff; Keanu/Constantine Sequel

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 2 Review: Cabin Of Nippin' Nevins

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Ep. 7 Ponders Prime Directive: Review

Andor Season 1 Ep. 5 Review: A Pacing Issue Prediction Comes True

