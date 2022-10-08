Doctor Who, Titans, Sandman, Chainsaw Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Behind the wardrobe, there lies a better life/Burn all your old clothes, start again make yourself something new/And the bed you've made, no you need not sleep in it/Throw back the covers and make all of your dreams come true/Rebuild your life rebuild your home rethink your values/Rethink yourself right through/I… I have declared myself unsafe/I have declared myself unsafe/Unsound, unknown, unwanted, unnecessary/I've been condemned/I'm unsafe… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to The Alarm for "Unsafe Building" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes BBC's Doctor Who looking to its past & its immediate future, HBO Max's Titans dropping a ninja-filled Season 4 sneak preview, Netflix's The Sandman star Jenna Coleman discussing Johanna Constantine, and Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man taking anime in some bold new directions.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Titans, The Sandman, Chainsaw Man & More
Plus, check out our additional coverage: FXX's Archer, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Ironheart, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack & Teen Wolf, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Netflix's Something is Killing the Children/Mike Flanagan, Hulu's The Devil in the White City, HBO Max's Batman: The Audio Adventures, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Amazon's Good Omens 2, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO's His Dark Materials, Netflix's That '90s Show, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Disney+'s Andor, and lots more!
Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, October 8, 2022:
Archer Season 13 Finale Promo Previews The Agency/Fabian Face-Off
At Least One Wrestler Is Not Trying to Leave AEW: Jon Moxley
Ironheart: Target Ad Highlights Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams
Wolf Pack Teaser: Sarah Michelle Gellar Needs to Know What You Saw
Teen Wolf: The Movie Preview: Derek Has a Deadly Allison Problem
The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon To Premiere On VICE On October 18
Three Disrespectful Title Matches for AEW Battle of the Belts
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peek Includes Season 1 Recap
Doctor Who TV Movie Producer Reveals (Thankfully) Rejected Series Idea
Titans Season 4 Preview Clip Finds Nightwing & Tim Taking On Ninjas
Something is Killing the Children Series, Mike Flanagan Part Ways
The Devil in the White City: Keanu Reeves Reportedly Exits Hulu Series
Four Very Unfair Matches Planned for Tonight's AEW Rampage
Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 Previews Harley Quinn & Joker
American Horror Story: NYC Key Art Introduces Denis O'Hare's Henry
Doctor Who Confirms "The Power of The Doctor" Trailer This Saturday
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Key Art Honors Charlie Cox's Daredevil
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 1 Review: Bloody Fun Born to Be an Anime
WWE SmackDown Preview 10/7: A Big Intercontinental Title Rematch
Community: Dan Harmon on Legacy, Chevy Chase & Co-Writer Andrew Guest
Good Omens 2 Summer 2023; New Images Released, Character Revealed
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Set to Celebrate Valentine's Day on HBO Max
His Dark Materials Season 3 Official Teaser: Guess Who's Back?
Crying Over Spilled Wine on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation This Week
That '70s Show Star Mila Kunis Credits Castmates for Being Drug-Free
The Sandman: Coleman on Johanna Spinoff; Keanu/Constantine Sequel
Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 2 Review: Cabin Of Nippin' Nevins
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Ep. 7 Ponders Prime Directive: Review
Andor Season 1 Ep. 5 Review: A Pacing Issue Prediction Comes True
Daredevil, Velma, Mayfair Witches, Avatar & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.