Star Trek Updates, Quantum Leap, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

We were the Kings and Queens of promise/We were the victims of ourselves/Maybe the children of a lesser God/Between Heaven and Hell/Heaven and Hell… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Thirty Seconds to Mars for "Kings and Queens" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including "Star Trek Day" unleashing a whole of stuff for fans to chew over; AEW addressed it's CM Punk/Kenny Omega/The Young Bucks problem, and NBC dropped an official trailer for its Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap.

Plus, we look at AMC's The Walking Dead, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Cobra Kai, ABC's The Rookie, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Disney+'s "Beauty and the Beast" prequel, NBC's New Amsterdam, The CW's Walker/Walker Independence, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Netflix's Teletubbies, AMC's Kevin Can F**K Himself, Amazon's The Peripheral, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO Max's Pennyworth & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, September 9, 2022:

The Walking Dead Team's Major Spinoff Updates (And Yes, More Carol)

Star Trek Universe Honors Nichelle Nichols in Special Featurette

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Confirmed; Final Season for Hulu Series

Cobra Kai S05 Preview: Netflix Releases First 9 Minutes of Season 5

Star Trek: Khan Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Announces Podcast Prequel

The Rookie S05E01 "Double Down" Images Find "Chenford" Undercover

Star Trek: Prodigy S01 Part 2 Preview Finds Murf Changing, 2 Janeways

Real Housewives of AEW Dynamite Fails to Beat Beverly Hills in Ratings

Star Trek: Discovery S05 Preview Image Released; Wilson Cruz Goes BTS

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview; Carol Kane Joins Cast

Quantum Leap Official Trailer: The Mystery Behind Ben's Leap Begins

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Preview: [SPOILER] Saves The Day?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Hits This February; Teaser Trailer Released

Solar Opposites Halloween Special Set to Haunt Hulu This October

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Happening Eventually: Luke Evans

New Amsterdam Star Ryan Eggold Talks Freema Agyeman Departure

Walker & Walker Independence "Launch Block" Season Trailer Released

Rick and Morty S06E02 Preview: Summer Channels Her Inner John McClane

Interview with the Vampire Official Trailer Previews Anne Rice Adapt

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Trailer Previews Our ATHF Heroes' Reunion

The Acolyte Adds Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae to Series Cast: Report

Death for Hire: Ice-T, Arabian Prince, Dr. Dre Set for Animated Series

Stargirl S03E03 Trailer: Starman's Not Buying This "Frenemies" Thing

The Rookie Season 5 Key Art: Are They Ready to "Answer The Call"?

CM Punk Was Right; Thank You, CM Punk, For Killing AEW

Teletubbies: Netflix Sets Tituss Burgess-Narrated Reboot for November

Kevin Can F**k Himself S02E03 Review: College Is For Ham People

The Peripheral: Amazon, William Gibson Sci-Fi Drama Teaser Released

Lord of the Rings Film Stars Stand in Solidarity with LOTR: TROP Cast

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler Trailer Shorter Than Title

Lord of the Rings, The Boys, AEW Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.