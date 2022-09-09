Star Trek Updates, Quantum Leap, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
We were the Kings and Queens of promise/We were the victims of ourselves/Maybe the children of a lesser God/Between Heaven and Hell/Heaven and Hell… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Thirty Seconds to Mars for "Kings and Queens" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including "Star Trek Day" unleashing a whole of stuff for fans to chew over; AEW addressed it's CM Punk/Kenny Omega/The Young Bucks problem, and NBC dropped an official trailer for its Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap.
Plus, we look at AMC's The Walking Dead, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Cobra Kai, ABC's The Rookie, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Disney+'s "Beauty and the Beast" prequel, NBC's New Amsterdam, The CW's Walker/Walker Independence, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Netflix's Teletubbies, AMC's Kevin Can F**K Himself, Amazon's The Peripheral, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO Max's Pennyworth & lots more!
Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, September 9, 2022:
The Walking Dead Team's Major Spinoff Updates (And Yes, More Carol)
Star Trek Universe Honors Nichelle Nichols in Special Featurette
The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Confirmed; Final Season for Hulu Series
Cobra Kai S05 Preview: Netflix Releases First 9 Minutes of Season 5
Star Trek: Khan Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Announces Podcast Prequel
The Rookie S05E01 "Double Down" Images Find "Chenford" Undercover
Star Trek: Prodigy S01 Part 2 Preview Finds Murf Changing, 2 Janeways
Real Housewives of AEW Dynamite Fails to Beat Beverly Hills in Ratings
Star Trek: Discovery S05 Preview Image Released; Wilson Cruz Goes BTS
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview; Carol Kane Joins Cast
Quantum Leap Official Trailer: The Mystery Behind Ben's Leap Begins
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Preview: [SPOILER] Saves The Day?
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Hits This February; Teaser Trailer Released
Solar Opposites Halloween Special Set to Haunt Hulu This October
Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Happening Eventually: Luke Evans
New Amsterdam Star Ryan Eggold Talks Freema Agyeman Departure
Walker & Walker Independence "Launch Block" Season Trailer Released
Rick and Morty S06E02 Preview: Summer Channels Her Inner John McClane
Interview with the Vampire Official Trailer Previews Anne Rice Adapt
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Trailer Previews Our ATHF Heroes' Reunion
The Acolyte Adds Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae to Series Cast: Report
Death for Hire: Ice-T, Arabian Prince, Dr. Dre Set for Animated Series
Stargirl S03E03 Trailer: Starman's Not Buying This "Frenemies" Thing
The Rookie Season 5 Key Art: Are They Ready to "Answer The Call"?
CM Punk Was Right; Thank You, CM Punk, For Killing AEW
Teletubbies: Netflix Sets Tituss Burgess-Narrated Reboot for November
Kevin Can F**k Himself S02E03 Review: College Is For Ham People
The Peripheral: Amazon, William Gibson Sci-Fi Drama Teaser Released
Lord of the Rings Film Stars Stand in Solidarity with LOTR: TROP Cast
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler Trailer Shorter Than Title
Lord of the Rings, The Boys, AEW Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.