Lord of the Rings, The Boys, AEW Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

They're/Selling postcards/Of the hanging/They're painting/The passports brown/The beauty parlor/Is filled with sailors/The circus is in town/Here comes/The blind commissioner/They've got him in a trance/One hand is tied/To the tight-rope walker/The other is in his pants/And the riot squad/They're restless/They need somewhere to go/As Lady/And I look out tonight

From Desolation Row… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With respect to My Chemical Romance for "Desolation Row ['Watchmen' Official Music Video]" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Amazon's The Lord of the Rings & The Boys, each taking a social media "hands-on approach" to tackling their toxic troll problem; while CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks offer AEW head Tony Khan the biggest headache he's had to deal with yet.

Plus, we look at Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+'s Ironheart, BBC's Doctor Who, FOX's The Masked Singer, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Hulu's American Horror Stories, WWE, CBS' CSI: Vegas, AMC's The Walking Dead, Netflix's Cobra Kai, The CW's Superman & Lois, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Disney+'s Ahsoka, China's The Three-Body Problem adapt, Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, and tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, September 8, 2022:

Daniel Garcia Wins ROH Pure Championship on AEW Dynamite

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 Episode 4: Nikki to the Rescue!

Death Triangle Crowned New Trios Champions on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan Strips CM Punk and The Elite of Titles on AEW Dynamite

Ironheart: Shakira Barrera Joins Marvel Studios, Disney+ Series Cast

Lord of the Rings Cast In "Absolute Solidarity" Against Racist Trolls

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: Third Director Revealed?

Tony Khan To Address CM Punk, Elite Situation on AEW Dynamite Tonight

The Boys: Eric Kripke to Toxic Trolls: You Don't Get It So Don't Watch

Chris Jericho to Address "AEW Galaxy" on Dynamite Tonight

The Masked Singer Season 8 Update: Format Change, Masks, Guests & More

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: HBO Max Gives Season 2 Green Light

American Horror Stories S02E08 "Lake" Cast: Alicia Silverstone & More

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Back to "Work Bliss," Salutes with Jack Quaid

Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford Added to Tonight's AEW Dynamite

NXT 2.0 Recap 9/6: Worlds Have Collided, Now What?

Report: Malakai Black Granted "Conditional" Release from AEW

CSI: Vegas S02 Teaser: Marg Helgenberger's Catherine Rejoins The Team

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus on "Horrible," "Terrifying" Set Injury

Pat McAfee Puts Smackdown on Hold to Join ESPN College GameDay

Cobra Kai S05 Preview: Johnny's a Great Sensei But A Lousy Uber Driver

Go Behind The Scenes Of Kim Possible With This Rufus Concept Art

Superman & Lois Season 3: Michael Bishop Cast as Jonathan Kent

Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone-Starring Series Shares Images, Teaser

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E05 Images: Walkers Not The Only Problem

Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Signals Filming Near End, Wants A "Sequel"

Unsolved Mysteries Returning to Netflix with Volume 3 This October

The Three-Body Problem: Epic Chinese Sci-Fi Adapt Premieres This Month

Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Suspended; CM Punk May Exit AEW

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E03 Images Released; Star Trek Day Reminder

Star Trek Cast Members on Franchise Embracing "Infinite Diversity"

What We Do in the Shadows S04E10 Review: The More Things Don't Change

AEW Dynamite Preview: Will We See CM Punk or The Elite Tonight?

Doctor Who: BBC Really Wants to Feed Into Your Dalek Death Fetish

Neil Gaiman & Erin Moriarty Push Back on Elon Musk, Trolls: BCTV DD

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.