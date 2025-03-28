Posted in: TV | Tagged:

The Return of Doctor Odyssey in The Daily LITG, 28th March, 2025

The Return of Doctor Odyssey was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Ep. 12: "Sophisticated Ladies" Preview
Image: Disney/Tina Thorpe

The Return of Doctor Odyssey in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight! S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies" Preview
  2. Marvel's X-Men Plots From Late 2025 Revealed, XSpoilers Of Course
  3. Graham Nolan Asks People To Buy DC Comics' Absolute Batman
  4. NECA Store Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack Revealed
  5. Graham Nolan Comes Out Against Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman
  6. Preview: Imperial by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini, Iban Coello
  7. Worlds Collide: Grant Morrison & Etienne Kubwabo Return To Superheroes
  8. Warner Bros. Could Begin Looney Tunes Studio Demolition Next Week
  9. McFarlane Toys Unveils Limited Edition Batman Cowardly Lot Figure 
  10. Image Comics Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Deal, Reveals Contract

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson

Peter Parker And Mary Jane, One More Time (Spider-Man Spoilers)
Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson in the Daily LITG, 28th March, 2024
  1. Peter Parker & Mary Jane Talk About Getting Back Together (Spoilers)
  2. Was The Beast Right All Along? And Which One Survives? (Spoilers)
  3. A New DC Comics Young Super Team From Jeremy Adams And Travis Mercer
  4. Which Peter Parker Kid Will Die First? Ultimate Spider-Man #3 Spoilers
  5. Would You Kill Moira As A Thirteen-Year-Old? X-Men Vs Orchis Spoilers
  6. Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Want Answers on Season 2 Streaming Early
  7. X-Force #50 Preview: Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves 
  8. Some Late Night Superman Gossip For The House Of Brainiac (Spoilers)
  9. Daredevil Lusts Over Wolverine, Apparently (Spoilers)
  10. Wolverine's Sad Meme Face About Jean Grey's Pregnancy In X-Men '97
  11. Superman: Jerry Siegel's Grandsons at Read-Thru; A Gift for James Gunn
  12. DC Comics Outsources Joker: The World To Twelve Countries
  13. Sabrina's Wicked Trinity In Archie Comics' June 2024 Solicits
  14. Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer in the Daily LITG, 27th March, 2024

LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics

Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics
YouTube screencap
  1. Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics 
  2. DC Comics' Doom Patrol Criticises Batman For Not Being Woke (Spoilers)
  3. Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
  4. Bringing Back More Forgotten Sidekicks To DC Comics (Spoilers)
  5. Demona Returns To Disney's Gargoyles, in Dynamite June 2023 Solicits
  6. Eight Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games Have Been Re-Released
  7. Ask Rich: Can You Track Down My First Marvel UK Comic?
  8. South Park Season 26 Finale Preview: Old Habits Die Hard for Garrison
  9. Cherry Poptart Tops BC Chart in the Daily LITG, 25th of March 2023
  10. Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Pikachu
  11. Summer Of Symbiotes Puts Its Towels Down On The Loungers
  12. Améziane Amazing Creates Quentin Tarantino: The Graphic Novel
  13. Covid Cop, Dean Haspiel's Romantic Horror Comic Everyone Rejected
  14. Comic Store In Your Future Takes a Trip to Planet Comicon Kansas City
  15. Tokyopop to Publish The Ghost Of Kyiv Manga in June 2023 Solicits
  16. Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word Review: Verdad?
  17. The Monster's Cleanup Guy #1 in Blood Moon Comics June 2023 Solicits
  18. Spider-Man & Wolverine Manga In Viz Media June 2023 Solicits

LITG three years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  1. Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  2. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
  3. Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is "Everything and Then Some": O'Connell
  5. Amazing Spider-Man #93 Leaks Future Of Ben Reilly (Spoiler)
  6. Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
  7. Scott Snyder Shows What Separates His Batman From Tom King's Batman
  8. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  9. Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited
  10. Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #1 Reveals New Robin (Spoilers)
  11. First Appearance Of Titania At Auction, Ahead Of She-Hulk TV Show
  12. Alex Schomburg Covers on Green Hornet Comics, Up for Auction
  15. DC Universe Infinite App Now Available In Canada But Not The UK
  16. Aubrey Nolan Sells Listen Along With Izzy McKenna OGN To Penguin
  17. Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu in Daily LITG, 27th March 2022

LITG four years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

Rick &#038; Morty &#038; Jerry &#8211; The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  2. The Talk Returns April 12- But Without Sharon Osbourne
  3. Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  4. Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
  5. Nobody Review: It's John Wick Minus the Fantastic World-Building
  6. James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
  7. Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
  8. An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
  9. So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
  10. Are You The Toys R Us Employee Who Made Todd McFarlane Who He Is?
  11. San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Con
  12. Cojacaru, Godzilla & Way Of X, Thank FOC It's Saturday, 27th of March
  13. TMNT #1 Second Print Double Cover On Auction At Heritage
  14. Starfire Original Artwork Splash Page By Brett Booth, At Auction
  15. Tyne Hunter, The New Face of Marvel Comics At Penguin Random House
  16. Dave Sim and Gerhard 1985 Cerebus Original Artwork Goes To Auction
  17. Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 27th March 2021

LITG five years ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not too absolute

And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.

  1. DC Comics Omnibuses And Absolutes For 2020/2021
  2. Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
  3. The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  6. Dan DiDio, Stocking Up On Essentials During Coronavirus Pandemic
  7. Jesse James on Dealing With Diamond and Steve Geppi
  8. A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
  9. 'Scoob!': Another International Poster Adds Captain Caveman
  10. Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More

LITG six years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic

And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?

  1. What on Earth Has Heroes In Crisis #7 Done to Poison Ivy? (Spoilers)
  2. Superman Gets a New Power in Action Comics #1009? (Major Spoilers)
  3. More Cancelled DC Omnibuses – When Will We See The Unpublished Joker #10?
  4. A New Marvel Ad for House Of X and Power of X – 'Well, Here's the Thing, Charles…'
  5. Kevin Smith and Jim Lee Take on Zack Snyder's Batman in Detective Comics #1000 (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Launches Sword-Master and Aero Comics in July by Greg Pak
  7. Todd McFarlane Rewrites Those Early Issues (Again) In Spawn #295… (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Adam R. Philips of Untold Stories Marketing
  • Costas Karaiskos, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon
  • Enzo Garza, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida
  • Jemal Flores, comics journalist
  • Jamie RichardsStar Wars artist
  • Wayne Truman, comics letterer
  • Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

