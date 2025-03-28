Posted in: TV | Tagged:

The Return of Doctor Odyssey in The Daily LITG, 28th March, 2025

The Return of Doctor Odyssey was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Return of Doctor Odyssey in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson

LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics

LITG three years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

LITG four years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

LITG five years ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not too absolute

And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.

LITG six years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic

And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adam R. Philips of Untold Stories Marketing

of Untold Stories Marketing Costas Karaiskos , writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon

, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon Enzo Garza , co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida

, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida Jemal Flores, comics journalist

comics journalist Jamie Richards , Star Wars artist

, Star Wars artist Wayne Truman, comics letterer

comics letterer Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior

