The Sandman, Doctor Who, Fargo, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Well pick me up with golden hand/I may see you, I may tell you to run (on my way, on my way)/You know what they say about the young/Well, I would like to hold my little hand/And we will run, we will, we will crawl, we will/I would like to hold my little hand/And we will run, we will, we will crawl/Send me on my way (on my way)/Send me on my way (on my way)/Send me on my way… to The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Rusted Root and "Send Me on My Way" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Netflix's The Sandman making big waves during Geeked Week, FX & Noah Hawley cast big for Fargo Season 5, FX's What We Do in the Shadows getting a 2-season pick-up, BBC's Doctor Who Series 7 exposing some of Steven Moffat's faults, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams wins us over, Netflix offers a tour of the sets for One Piece & rolls out more casting news, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy checks in (and checks out) The Hotel Obsidian, HBO Max's Peacemaker creator James Gunn clarifies his DCU television future, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, June 7, 2022:

Peacemaker: James Gunn Clarifies, Updates DCU Television Future

WWE Raw Preview: Judgement Day to Add New Member

The Sandman Image Gallery: Death, The Corinthian, Constantine & More

Fargo S05 Taps Juno Temple, Jon Hamm & Jennifer Jason Leigh As Leads

Motherland: Fort Salem S03 Key Art, S03E01 "Homo Cantus" Images Shared

WWE Hires New Marketing Executive While Stephanie McMahon on Leave

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E06 Previews Pike's Lost Love & More

Adrenaline, In Our Souls, We'll Never Again Doubt Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes Will Undergo Surgery Thursday & Will Be Out For Months

Ted Lasso Season 3 Written Like Its Final Season: Brett Goldstein

Tales of the Walking Dead Set for August; Preview Images Released

What We Do in the Shadows Returning for Seasons 5 & 6; New S04 Key Art

The Umbrella Academy S03 Preview: Plenty of Room at The Hotel Obsidian

The Sandman Teaser, Key Art Released; Mark Hamill as Mervyn & More

1899 Teased By Netflix For Geeked Week, First Trailer Released

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix For Geeked Week

Resident Evil: Horror Is Timeless in Netflix Key Art, Official Trailer

One Piece Featurette Offers BTS Set Tour; New Cast Members Welcomed

Obi-Wan Kenobi Gives The Most Important Character Their Own Key Art

Manifest: Josh Dallas Thanks Fans with Season 4 Preview Clip

Locke & Key: Netflix Drops Final Season Teaser Ahead of August Return

Cabinet Of Curiosities Trailer Released By Netflix For Geeked Week

Sweet Tooth Team Confirms Season 2 Filming Wrap with BTS Video

The Midnight Club Toasts Its Members Ahead of October Debut: Teaser

Wednesday Teaser: Jenna Ortega's Addams Isn't Too Thrilled to See Us

The Baby Episodes 6 & 7 Review: Locate Origins of Vicious Cycle

Doctor Who Series 7 Rewatch Reveals Some of Steven Moffat's Flaws

The Boys/Payback, Scrubs, Cody Rhodes, I Am Groot: BCTV Daily Dispatch

