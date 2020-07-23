NECA Debuts Two New Ghostface FIgures From Scream Franchise

Scream fans, your time has finally come. One of the most requested figures for horror toymaker NECA, Ghostface is getting not one, but two new figures. While the cloth version was already known, we are also getting an Ultimate edition and a ridiculously awesome Toony Terror figure as well. These were revealed today by NECA as they have been all week on social media, their part of Comic-Con at Home. Ghostface from Scream has long been a requested figure for the Ultimate Horror line, and after a tease at New York Toy Fair in February, we have a look at the figure for the first time.

The Ultimate version of Ghostface will come packaged with four swappable heads, all featuring the iconic mask from the film in various states, including bloody, decaying, and glow in the dark. A scythe is included, along with three different bloody knives as well. Finishing Ghostface out is a soft-goods robe. It will all come in the typical Ultimate box. I do not remember Ghostface ever using a scythe in any of the Scream films personally, but it has been a while since I have watched them. I really like the glow in the dark mask, it reminds me of the first couple years the mask was released for Halloween, and everyone was running around with it all glowing.

I have really enjoyed the Toony Terrors line that NECA does as well, and having a Ghostface figure in this style is perfect. It looks a little like The Nun figure in the current wave hitting stores, but I love how they did the jaw on the mask. The blue tint to the knife blade is also a great touch. Both of these Scream Ghostface figures will release into stores this coming fall.