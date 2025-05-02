Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, fcbd, ultimate

All Of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Bloody Mess

All of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day Spoilers in one big bloody mess the day before...

Article Summary Get all the hottest Free Comic Book Day spoilers from Marvel, DC, Image, and more before anyone else.

Discover major reveals from Spider-Man, X-Men, Star Wars, Batman, Venom, Conan, and G.I. Joe titles.

Uncover surprise crossovers, debut appearances, and bold plot twists shaking up comics in 2025.

Stay ahead with every leaked preview and inside scoop, gathered in one place for your reading pleasure.

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. Will it be the last one? It all depends what the new owners Pop Sparkle want to do with it, since they will (lawsuits depending) own the whole damn affair. Anyway, Bleeding Cool always finds ourselves running spoilers for some of the more notable books…. here's a rundown where you can find them. From Marvel, DC, Image, Titan, Twisted Comics and Keenspot… which takes your fancy then? Now that you know what you know?

