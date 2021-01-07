America and The King In Black – The Daily LITG, 7th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The King In Black, America burning or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: America and The King In Black – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
- Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
LITG ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
- Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
- More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
- Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
- Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
- Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
- Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
- British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?
One year ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
Two years ago, BC predicted Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch would be remutantised.
And Cobra Kai was casting.
- Will Marvel Make Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch Mutants Again in 2019?
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka on Season 2, Karate Kid Cast
- So Go On Then, Are These The Seven Crises That The DC Comics Universe Has Undergone? And Which Saved Conner Kent?
- Why is the Wii U Selling for Over $500 on Amazon and eBay?
- Black Mirror Bandersnatch Comics On 'Sale'- But No One Can Open the Doors to the Shops…
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dan Evans, former VP, Creative Affairs at DC
- Zak Kinsella, creator of Outré Veil
- Jay Eales of Factor Fiction Press.
- Christine Norrie of Cheat, Queen & Country, Hopeless Savages
- Miguel Jorge of The Zombies That Ate The World, Balkans Arena, Orion's Outcasts
- Gustavo Brocanello of Artifacts
- Jim McCann of Daily Bugle, Mind The Gap, Babylon 5 and Hawkeye & Mockingbird.
- Walter Mcdaniel of Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman, founder and CEO of Red Dragon Media.
- Joe Martino of The Mighty Titan, Shadowflame, Cyberines.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.