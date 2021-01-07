America and The King In Black – The Daily LITG, 7th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The King In Black, America burning or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: America and The King In Black – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

One year ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

Two years ago, BC predicted Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch would be remutantised.

And Cobra Kai was casting.