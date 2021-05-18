The Boys, WMD and The Witcher – The Daily LITG, 18th of May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And today, indoor entertainment opens up across England. Which means we all get to go to the pub. And infection hotspots get surge testing…
Daily LITG: Weapons of Mass Decision for DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Boys Season 3: BFFs Jack Quaid & New Guy Jensen Ackles Check In
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
- Take A Look At Alex Ross' Cover To Immortal Hulk #50 Finale
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- LEGO Reveals Massive 32" Spider-Man Daily Bugle Building Set
- Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Five Spoilers For Fortnite: Battle Royale Lore Courtesy Of Batman
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
- Highlights from Best Spider-Man Collection Ever Assembled Hit Auction
- And Now An Alex Ross Look At The Penultimate Immortal Hulk #49
- New Top Cow Comic St. Mercy Brings Incan Human Sacrifice to Wild West
- The 2021 Baltimore Comic-Con Is Officially Happening
- John Paul Leon, Of Dreams & Relations – Michael Davis, From The Edge
- Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood To Join Ash Williams in Die!Namite Lives
- Will JL Westover's Mr Lovenstein Be A Top 8 Webcomic Kickstarter?
- Rob Liefeld Artwork For Deadpool's First Appearance Sells For $200K
LITG one year ago – Animal Crossing has New Horizons
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- SNL Examines The Dark Side Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- The First 6 Pages of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zoids
- Comic Book Legends Come Together for Savage Dragon #250
- The Boys Season 2 "So Close" to Complete; Premiere Date Coming Soon
LITG two years ago, Mark Brooks and Mark Waid
Two years ago, when the biggest comic con concern was how they treated guests – and not infected them.
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- A Message From Mark Waid
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- "The Midnight Gospel": Netflix Releases Adult Animated Series Teaser
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- OPINION: "Mystery Boosters" Are (Usually) Great – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
LITG three years ago, R&MS04
When people were just talking about Rick And Morty Season 4 – how long will Season 5 take?
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- 'Pet Sematary': 25+ New Images From the Stephen King Remake
- Netflix vs. Disney: The Battle Even The Defenders Couldn't Win [Opinion]
- How Comic Shops Can Survive the Inevitable Sales Apocalypse
- Possible SPOILERS: Five Avengers: Endgame LEGO Set Pictures
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Hyde of Superfan Promotions
- Cara Nicole, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.
- Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
- Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
- Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
