Captain America Has Always Been Political- Daily LITG, 10th July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – in The Daily LITG, 10th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- Superman's Son Stands For Truth, Justice, But Not The American Way
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer
- Max Allan Collins & Terry Beatty Object To DC's Treatment of Wild Dog
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?
- Robert Kirkman & Jason Howard Launch C.O.D.E in August
- Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks
- Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority


- The Human Target From Tom King and Greg Smallwood (UPDATE)
- Death Of Doctor Strange Spins Off Into Avengers and Strange Academy
- Double Walker, Graphic Novel from Michael Conrad & Noah Bailey
- Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution
- Taboo Still Writing And Jeffrey Veregge Now Drawing Spirit Rider
- Deadpool: Black, White And Blood Drops From Five Issues To Four
- John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November
- Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October
- DCBS and InStockTrades Reduce Marvel Discounts Available
- London's Orbital Comics Gallery Welcomed Comic Creators Last Night
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021
LITG one year ago, Picardo on Picard
Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.
- Star Trek: Robert Picardo Responds to Picard Season Two Rumors
- Gossip: The Future of Superman, Jonathan Kent and 5G at DC Comics
- Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
- Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
- New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
- The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
- X-Men's Cable Lands in 2020 With New Revoltech Figure
- Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
- Transformers Go Retro With New PCS Collectibles Generation 1 Statues
- You'll Never Believe What Happened Between These Two Thor #4 Panels
LITG, two years ago
The concerns of two years ago seemed trivial one year ago.
- Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
- Now Arthur Suydam Offers to Pay Harley's Joker For Cover 'Reference'
- Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
- X-Cellent #1 by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred to Fight Culture War, From Marvel in 2020
- DC and Rooster Teeth Sitting in a Tree, M-A-K-I-N-G RWBY and gen:LOCK Comics
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Howard Porter, artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse.
- Bob Larkin, painted cover artist for Marvel and DC.
- Doug TenNapel, creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech.
- Matt Campbell, artist on Mythica.
- Nicolas Grivel, former senior editor at Hachette France.
- Neil Loughrie, former publishing coordinator at Boom.
- Jason Badower, art director at Spacedog.
- Gerard Jones, co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, is currently incarcerated for charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography.
- Sandra Chang, artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob.
- Tom Mason, Malibu writer/editor on Robotech, Shattered Earth, Paranoia.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
