Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021

Auto Draft
Prodigal Son ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Phil Caruso/FOX

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
  2. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
  3. Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
  4. Titans Season 3 Shares Profile Images: Jason Todd, Starfire & More!
  5. Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
  6. Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel's Venom #1 Launching from Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch
  8. Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
  9. Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
  10. Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,

Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic a year ago, withand a new Image Comics crossover promised.

  1. Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
  2. DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
  3. The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
  4. Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
  5. Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
  6. My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
  7. Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
  8. New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
  9. The Crew 2's Summer In Hollywood Update Drops Tomorrow
  10. Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies
  11. Image Comics Promise a Big #CrossoverComic For November

LITG two years ago.

Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…

  1. Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
  2. Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
  3. C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
  4. Whatever Happened to Frank Cho's Harley Quinn #63 Cover
  5. Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

  • Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.
  • Steven A. Wilcox, Rick & Morty artist.
  • Craig Anderson, former Marvel editor.
  • Joe Delbeato, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.
  • Kurt Mausert, colourist.
  • Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.