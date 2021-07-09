Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
- Titans Season 3 Shares Profile Images: Jason Todd, Starfire & More!
- Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
- Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Venom #1 Launching from Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch
- Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
- Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
- Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- LibraryPass, Yen Press to Release Ebooks to Libraries, Schools
- Avengers, Strange Academy Get Death of Doctor Strange One-Shots
- Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Reunite for Batman: The Long Halloween Special
- First Look At Walking Dead's Clementine Graphic Novel In Skybound X #1
- Mike Carey Joins TechnoFreak For #1 In August
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs, Marvel's Voices: Pride, Black Cat, Daredevil
- Coming Home Through Football – Three Lions Edition (Video)
- LATE: DC Comics from Action Comics To American Vampire
LITG one year ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,
Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic a year ago, withand a new Image Comics crossover promised.
- Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
- DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
- The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
- Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
- My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
- Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
- New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
- The Crew 2's Summer In Hollywood Update Drops Tomorrow
- Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies
- Image Comics Promise a Big #CrossoverComic For November
LITG two years ago.
Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…
- Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
- Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
- C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
- Whatever Happened to Frank Cho's Harley Quinn #63 Cover
- Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.
- Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.
- Steven A. Wilcox, Rick & Morty artist.
- Craig Anderson, former Marvel editor.
- Joe Delbeato, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.
- Kurt Mausert, colourist.
- Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
