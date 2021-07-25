Chevy Chase Community Challenges- The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021
The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
- CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
- The Eisner Awards 2021 Results In Full From San Diego Comic-Con@Home
- Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
- Jonathan Kent, Superman, Has A New Look – This Cover Lied To You
- Buzz Lightyear Comes To McFarlane Toys New Mirrorverse Figure Line
- The Pokémon TCG Debuts Celebrations Products In Zoom Livestream
- The Sinner Season 4 Teaser: Harry Ambrose is Haunted by a New Mystery
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
- The Vita-Ray Powered Green Mask from Fox Features, Up for Auction
- Damian Wayne Won't Be Going Anywhere In New Superman Comic
- The Rawhide Kid's Marvel Comics Debut, Up for Auction
- Jim Steranko Has Been "Preparing My Entire Life" For Liquid Avatar
- Britney Spears Thinks The Green Lantern Star Sapphire Corps Are Hot
- Jakub Rebulka To Adapt Dune: A Whisper Of Calandian Seas As A Comic
- Harbinger #1 Launches in Valiant Entertainment October 2021 Solicits
- Godkiller Spiderland Beats Black Mask Record In October 2021 Solicits
- Boulet Brothers Curate Heavy Metal Magazine in October 2021 Solicits
- Generational Monster Hunter Comic, Digger, From Action Lab in October
- Ahoy Launches Edgar Allan Poe: Snifter Of Death in October Solicits
- Behemoth Comics Launches Pop Star Assassin in October 2021 Solicits
- Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk? Well, Do You? Daily LITG, 24th July 2021
LITG one year ago – SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee
SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
- Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
- Revisit Tony Stark from Iron Man 1 With New Hot Toys Figure
- Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
- "It Does Not End Well." The Future of X-Men Teased at SDCC
- Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
- Jae Lee Cover For Rorschach #1 Suggests He Is Not Reggie Long
- Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
- Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
- Declan Shalvey Pulls Out Of Dynamite Zombie Crossover, DIE!Namite
- Dan Slott Reveals The Kids Will Majorly Affect Fantastic Four #SDCC
- Robert Kirkman Talks About Future Of Walking Dead: Negan Lives #SDCC
- "Something With Captain Britain" Coming From Marvel #SDCC
LITG., SDCC two years ago
Two years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…
- Flash #75 – We Need That DC Timeline, Stat… (Spoilers)
- Cyphers, Histories, Change and Translation – "House Of X" #1 is the Hickmaniest of Jonathan Hickman Comics (Spoilers)
- FULL Marvel Comics October 2019 Solicitations
- All The First Appearances – Including a New Power Ranger – and the Surprise Ending to MMPR #41 (Spoilers)
- Tony Stark Has Found a Cure for Alcoholism in Iron Man #14 [Preview]
- What Are Marvel Comics' Plans For Mephisto? Will We Know In December?
- "Batman Beyond": Kevin Conroy On Batman, Mark Hamill, More [Interview]
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
- The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #5 Gets Her a New Costume – But is it a Symbiote? (Spoilers)
- Yet More Offers Being Made by Apex Lex in DC's Year of The Villain, Today – Oracles, Origins and The Witching War, (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio
- Alex Wald, comics colourist.
- Chuck Melville, comics editor
- George Roberts, Jr., comics letterer.
- Galen Showman, comics letterer.
- Ray Billingsley, creator of Curtis.
- Chip Bok, editorial cartoonist.
- Jonathan Gruber, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.
- Jay Maybruck, comic book investor.
- Paul Rafferty, comic book letterer.
- Dave Rothe comics letterer.
- Edgar Arce, colourist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
