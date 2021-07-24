Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk? Well, Do You? Daily LITG, 24th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk? The Daily LITG, 24th July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Funko at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.

LITG two years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jeremy Day , creator of 3 In A Bed.

, creator of 3 In A Bed. Trevor Von Eeden , co-creator of Black Lightning.

, co-creator of Black Lightning. Aubrey Sitterson , writer on GI Joe.

, writer on GI Joe. John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.

creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth. Colleen Doran , comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.

, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital. Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.

artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers. Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.

editorial cartoonist. Bob Greenberger , former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.

, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor. Helen Vesik, comics colourist.

comics colourist. Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wrestling