DC Comics Cancellations in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics Cancels Batman And Wonder Woman Collections
- An X-Men-Sized Planet In Planet-Size X-Men? (Spoilers)
- Mass Effect Liara T'Soni Gets 2,000 Piece Statue From BioWare
- What Today's Massive X-Men Spoilers Say About Wolverine's Genitalia
- Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Hellfire Gala Timeline, Adding X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men
- Heroes Reborn Has Very Different One More Day Via Mephisto (Spoilers)
- Donny Cates Makes "Kids Love Chains" Part Of Big Venom #200 Change
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- New Concept Art For Neill Blomkamp's Cancelled Alien 5 Film
- Entire Fantastic Four #254 Original Artwork By John Byrne At Auction
- Ty Templeton Creates Cartoon To Talk About His Cancer Diagnosis
- Superman Eats Out While Batman Refuses in Superman vs Meshi Manga
- Will Simon Bisley Lobo Original Covers/Artwork Break Auction Records?
- PrintWatch: The Nice House On The Lake & The Conjuring Get 2nd Prints
- Barry Windsor-Smith Conan & Weapon X Original Cover Art At Auction
- John Paul Leon Batman/Catwoman Special #1 Delayed Until Christmas
- Todd McFarlane Spider-Man, Batman, Spawn #50 Original Art at Auction
- Stuart Immonen Joins Mark Millar for The Magic Order Vol 2 in October
- Planet-Size Spoilers – The Daily LITG, 16th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Immortal She-Hulk
She-Hulk stormed the reading chart a year ago, far ahead of any of her competitors. Marvel had an advance hit on their hands.
- Marvel Comics Announce Immortal She-Hulk, Spinning Out of Empyre
- Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
- Marvel Reschedule Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, Juggernaut
- GI Joe Combines with TOA Heavy Industries for New 1000Toys Figures
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- DC Comics Mix Up 1:100 Covers For Death Metal #1
- Marvel to Launch New Captain Britain Comic in X of Swords?
- Tom King and Trevor Von Eeden's Unpublished Black Lives Matter Comic
- What's A Hybrid Novel? I'm Not Sure Exactly… But I Created One
- Is Punchline Getting a Comic Book Of Her Very Own?
LITG two years ago, The Return of Thanos.
He does seem to stick around despite all manner of deaths, doesn't he?
- Thanos is Back in Guardians of the Galaxy #6 (Preview)
- Marvel Teases a Fantastic Four/Spider-Man Crossover
- "The Umbrella Academy" Cast Announce Season 2 Table Reads [VIDEO]
- "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora Return
- "Mortal Kombat 11" Releases Patch Notes Ahead Of DLC Update
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Robert Lee Beerbohm, comic book historian and retailer
- Patrick Olliffe, artist on Untold Tales of Spider-Man and Spider-Girl.
- Emmett Furey, comics journalist
- Hilary Barta, comics inker, writer, artist on the like of The Thing, What The? and Fear Agent.
- Richard Maurizio, artist on Tom & Jerry.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
