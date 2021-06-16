Planet-Size Spoilers – The Daily LITG, 16th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Planet-Size Spoilers – The Daily LITG, 16th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Halloween in September: Archie Comics September 2021 Solicitations
- Archie Comics Adds New Stories to Classic Collections
- Help – A Comic Book Kickstarter To Benefit The Hero Initiative
- Rob Liefeld's Early New Mutants and Cable Original Artwork Auctioned
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series
- This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
- Wonder Woman Faces Her Fears With XM Studios Newest DC Statue
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Frank Frazetta's Outlaw World White Apes Painting At Auction And More
- First Second Buys The Greater Good OGN by Whit Taylor & Joyce Rice.
- One of the Most Notorious Issues of Crime Does Not Pay, Up for Auction
- When Someone Puts 432 Copies Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 On eBay
- Comic Shops Get One-Per-Store Static Season One #1 Thank You Variant
- Venom #9 Just Doubled In Price To $85 on eBay
- Paul Dini/Adam Hughes Harley Quinn B&W Stories Only In New Collection
- Steve Ditko Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages With Stan Lee Auctioned
- Renegade Raider Homeworld in DC Omniverse- Batman/Fortnite #5 Comic
- The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
- Image Comics Announces Skybound X #1-5 Will Not Be Collected
- Nightwing #81 – Mystery Of Mayor Melinda Zucco, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
- Albert Ching, New Marketing Manager Of DC Comics
- SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide 'N S*** – The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Emma Frost Statues
I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction. Here's what else people were reading yesterday.
- Emma Frost Shows Her True Colors with Iron Studios X-Men Series
- Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
- Ten Thoughts About Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Spoilers)
- Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
- Dave Sim Pulls Plug on The Strange Death Of Alex Raymond
- Our Scooby-Doo Series Rankings: From "Ruh-Roh" to Scooby Snack-Worthy
- Highlander Gets its First Collectible Release from Chronicle
- The Artgerm DC Portfolio and Some Brilliant Capitalism
- Hasbro Gaming Greats – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Edition
- Comics Folk Talk About the Impact of Dennis O'Neil
LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn Statues
- "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora Return
- Would You Pay DC $5200 For a Harley Quinn Life-Size Statue That Comes In Five Pieces?
- DC Comics Black Label Logo Rumour Redesign to Resemble Classic Bullet Logo?
- Thanos is Back in Guardians of the Galaxy #6 (Preview)
- Futurama Fans: Here's a Rare Shot at the Bender Prototype
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.
- Gisele Lagace, creator of Ménage à 3.
- John Fleming, writer of Badasssical
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
