DC Infinite Comes To The Daily LITG, 18th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the credits scene for Wonder Woman 1984. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

LITG one year ago… we revealed Mark Millar's Christmas sequel

And saw DC destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

LITG two years ago… that was an obviously false story.

But we were bang on regarding DC…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Neville , creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist.

, creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist. Ted Boonthanakit , artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton

, artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton Gary Fields , comic book letterer and cartoonist.

, comic book letterer and cartoonist. David Hillman, artist on Lady Justice, Elfquest, Hardware and Icon.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about DC Infinite or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.