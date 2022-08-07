Failsafe For Failsafe- Batman #126 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Batman #126
- Flashpoint Beyond #4
- Edge of Spider-Verse #1
- Dark Crisis #3
- Immortal X-Men #5
- Batman Killing Time #6
- Poison Ivy #3
- X-Men Red #5
- DC vs Vampires #8
- New Champion of Shazam #1
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
- Rodman Comics, Not a bad week. Surprised about the announcement from Marvel about this week's various second printings when Diamond still had most of them in stock. Weird.
