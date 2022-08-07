Failsafe For Failsafe- Batman #126 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

DC Comics
Failsafe For Failsafe- Batman #126 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  1. Batman #126
  2. Flashpoint Beyond #4
  3. Edge of Spider-Verse #1
  4. Dark Crisis #3
  5. Immortal X-Men #5
  6. Batman Killing Time #6
  7. Poison Ivy #3
  8. X-Men Red #5
  9. DC vs Vampires #8
  10. New Champion of Shazam #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

  • Rodman Comics, Not a bad week. Surprised about the announcement from Marvel about this week's various second printings when Diamond still had most of them in stock. Weird.

