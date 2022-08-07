Failsafe For Failsafe- Batman #126 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #126 Flashpoint Beyond #4 Edge of Spider-Verse #1 Dark Crisis #3 Immortal X-Men #5 Batman Killing Time #6 Poison Ivy #3 X-Men Red #5 DC vs Vampires #8 New Champion of Shazam #1

Rodman Comics, Not a bad week. Surprised about the announcement from Marvel about this week's various second printings when Diamond still had most of them in stock. Weird.

