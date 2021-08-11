Happy Birthday, Jim Lee in The Daily LITG, 11th of August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yes, it's DC Comics publisher Jim Lee's 57th birthday today. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Dave Bautista Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene to Pay the Ultimate Price
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Says Not So Fast Assuming Clone Beth
- Jonathan Hickman Quits X-Men For Three Worlds Three Moons Substack?
- The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro
- Tonight Is East Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Tim Drake, Robin, Bisexual Or Bi-Curious? You Must Wait Till December
- Captain America and Iron Man Team-Up for November Mini-Series
- 4Chan Fakes Bleeding Cool's Post-James Tynion IV Batman Gossip
- Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Zainab Akhtar Details Short Box Comics Fest 2021
- Fantagraphics Announces Print Publication Of CRISIS ZONE
- Captain America and Iron Man Team-Up for November Mini-Series
- Wizard World No More? Fan Expo Takes Over Wizard World's Conventions
- Defacer Was Put In Suicide Squad For Drawing A D*** On Dick Grayson
- Gotham Gossip – Fear State, Poison Ivy and a Dead Batman
- Fear State: Scarecrow To Help Gotham Like Joe Chill Helped Batman?
- Skottie Young Takes I Hate Fairyland To Substack Comics
- Patrick Gleason Talks VariantGate, Walmart and Web-Head Covers
- Scout Comics Combine Print And Digital For "Comic Tags" Comics
- Checklist for Fear State Confirms Secret Files And Omega
- More DC Comics Omnibus, Portfolios and Big Books For 2020
- Zealot Cosplays As Wonder Woman – And Starro? Urban Legends Spoilers
- Jason Todd, Red Hood, Losing Guns But Still A Murderer? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Releases Free Comic Book Day Comics Early, Digitally
- Saying Bye-Bye To Batman – The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021
LITG one year ago, Jim Lee, DC Comics, DC-Cution
The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic yesterday – but they still left room for Pokemon.
- DC Comics Staff Told About Layoffs Today – DC Universe First?
- Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
- DC Comics Editorial Bloodbath Going On Right Now
- Jim Lee, Bob Harras, Marie Javins In New DC Comics Implosion Rumors
- Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
- Robin Eisenberg Responds to Wonder Woman 1984 Rooster Teeth Reaction
- The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
- Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
- The Madness of Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020
- The Changing, Altering Storylines Of Spawn
- What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
- Cerebus: High Society Remastered Hardcover Gets a Price
- Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious FOC Today, Will Stores Order Enough?
- Orbital Comics of London Reopens (Ish) With a Barista and a 50% Sale
LITG two years ago,
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- Greg Capullo Signs New DC Contract, Announces Next Project with Scott Snyder
- Sideshow Collectibles Brings Batman Beyond To The Present
- Jonathan Hickman Replies to "House Of X" Similarities to "The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August"
- DC Publishes Wonder Woman 1984, 80 Years of The Joker, City Of Bane Tie-Ins and More Big Books in 2020
- BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, Transformers, WWE, Funko, and More!
- Spider-Man and Boomerang Fight Feminism in Amazing Spider-Man #27 [Preview]
- The Riddler is Triggered by Batman in Batman Universe #2 [Preview]
- Rob Liefeld to (Finally) Debut Brigade at New York Comic Con 2019? Promises Backers Will Get Theirs First
- Reverse Snyder Cutting in 3 Pages from Justice League Odyssey #12 [Preview]
- Diamond Planning to Change Monthly Stats Going Forward? Did Batman #75 Outsell Amazing Spider-Man #25?
- Brexit Party Offers Advice Over Increasing Prices in British Comic Shops
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jim Lee, Publisher of DC Comics
- Letitia Glozer, Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics.
- Pat Brosseau, comic book letterer.
- Jason Copland, co-creator of Kill All Monsters
- Silvio Spotti, artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp
- Elliot Fernandez, artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie.
- Richard Burton, former Marvel and 2000AD editor, co-creator of Night Raven. and Sonic The Comic.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.