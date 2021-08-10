Saying Bye-Bye To Batman – The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Saying Bye-Bye To Batman – The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- James Tynion IV Quits Batman and DC Comics For Substack Comics Gig
- Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series
- The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
- Jonathan Hickman Quits X-Men For Three Worlds Three Moons Substack?
- The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
- Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Goes Under The Hammer, Today
- Rob Liefeld's 1st Deadpool & Domino, New Mutants #98 Under The Hammer
- VariantGate: Walmart Sells Other Comic Shop's Exclusive Marvel Covers
- Scott Snyder Launches Substack Writing Classes For $7 A Month
- James Tynion IV Launches Substack Comics Publisher For $7 A Month
- Gamora From Guardians Of The Galaxy Crashes Into Fortnite
- James Tynion IV & Michael Oeming's Blue Book – Substack in September
- One Dark Knight Vs Dark Ages – Marvel & DC Turn Out The Lights
- Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, A New DC Comics YA Graphic Novel
- DC Comics Puts Doomsday Clock and Metal In Absolute Format
- DC Comics To Reprint Teen Titans, 52 & Death Of Superman Omnibuses
- Finally, DC Comics To Collect Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol In Omnibus
- YA Graphic Novel Sales Rose 123% In Bookstores Between 2020 and 2021
- Scholastic To Publish Spy Ninjas and Hunt A Killer Graphic Novels
- The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021
LITG one year ago, Christopher Eccleston
Fifteen years since he left, Christopher Eccleston was returning to Doctor Who. And because this is Big Finish, it's can't be for the money.
- Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
- The Next Batman Event Begins In Detective Comics #1027
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
- Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
- The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
- Deoxys Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
- Umbrella Academy Getting Figure Line from Boss Fight Studios
- Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
- What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
LITG two years ago.
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
- The Point is Not to Smash the World, But to Change It – "The Immortal Hulk" Continues into 2020…
- Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
- Why Batman #75 Seems to Have Sold Fewer Copies Than Batman #74
- New Youngblood Publisher Offers to Develop Ryan Stegman If He Can Draw Sequentials
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: "Channel 4" Opening Minutes [VIDEO]
- Marvel Comics States "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #12 Will "No Longer" be the Final Issue
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jeff Dyer of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog
- Khoi Pham of Avengers and Teen Titans
- Mark Schmidt, co-founder of Stratum Comics and a co-creator of The Threat
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.