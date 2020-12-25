Ho, Ho, Ho… The Daily LITG – Christmas Day 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including what DC Comics is up to in three months. Whether that's Firefly,  the new Batmobile, SNL or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Ho, Ho, Ho… The Daily LITG – Christmas Day 2020

Daily LITG: Firefly, Batmobile and SNL – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)
  3. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs. Yellow Contacts
  4. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth
  8. Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best New Features
  9. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  10. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

  1. The FBI, Comic Pros and the Fake News Controversy of the 1964 Election
  2. Trump's Titans Becomes Biden's Titans In March 2021
  3. Steve Orlando, Ivan Shavrin's Starward From Heavy Metal in March 2021
  4. The Joker #1 Preview Recalls The Killing Joke
  5. Kissing Poison Ivy – Thorns DC Graphic Novel Preview
  6. DC Cancels Orders For Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend Graphic Novel
  7. NetGalley Graphic Novel Reviewers' Private Data Leaked
  8. UCS Comic Distributors Reborn For Back Issues And Variants
  9. Hazel Newlevant Sells Queer And How We Got Here Comic To Little Brown

LITG one year ago… Eddie Murphy Returned

And Doomsday Clock pulled heartstrings.

  1. "SNL": Why Did Eddie Murphy's Return Need to Be Marred? [OPINION]
  2. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  3. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  6. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  7. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  8. When Todd McFarlane Pops By Your Comic Store For Five Hours Straight
  9. "Umbrella Academy" Vanya Has a Funko Pop Chase! [Review]
  10. Frank Darabont Paid Over a Million – You Get a Limited Print of Bernie Wrightson's Frankenstein for $150

LITG two years ago… the Doctor dropped Christmas

And Apple and DC went to war.

  1. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  2. Apple Vs DC Comics Over Shazam Trademark?
  3. It's Not Just Valeria and Franklin Who Have Been Aged in Fantastic Four #5 (SPOILERS)
  4. Now Marvel Gets a Special Tray For Comics at Walmart – 3 For $5
  5. Seth MacFarlane and Raising 'The Orville' Bar for Season 2

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
  • Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
  • Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DISKevin Gunstone.
  • Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
  • Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
  • My Dad.

