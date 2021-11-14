Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time in the Daily LITG, 14th November 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And this is going up from the press room at Thgought Bubble in Harrogate – see you around, with plenty of coverage to come!

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well?

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG two years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG three years ago, Joker's Daughter returned

And the future was upon us.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carlos Pacheco, artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern.

artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern. Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd

Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.

comic creator on Hotline Miami. Dave Dwonch , writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.

, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets. Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.

Lorenzo Palloni , creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.

, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino. Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.