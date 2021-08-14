It's Free Comic Book Day Today in The Daily LITG, 14th August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And today is Free Comic Book Day – mostly. Britain only got a half order so some stores are splitting it into two, others are waiting until the end of the month. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most read stories, yesterday
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
LITG one year ago, Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen and Aquaman
The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts, but Aquaman leaving us would have been too soon — and part of something bigger.
LITG two years ago,
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- James Hodgkins/Jimmy Broxton, artist on Saucer Country.
- Gary O'Donnell, artist on FutureQuake.
- Tim Daniel, comics colourist
- Drew Bittner, comics editor.
