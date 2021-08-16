We All Scream For Starscream in The Daily LITG, 16th August 2021
LITG: The ten most read stories, yesterday
- Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
- The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
- Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay
- Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle
- Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man
- As James Tynion IV Leaves Batman, Batman Leaves Gotham
- Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Title that Superman Couldn't Stop, Wonderworld Comics at Auction
- The Horror of Wally Wood in Avon's Eerie #2, Up for Auction
- Batman '89 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
- Joe Quesada, John Romita Create Spider-Man 9/11 Memorial Comic
- The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 Review: Enthralling
- Bryan Hitch Has A New Superman Comic For 2022
- The Silver Age Debut of Electro in Amazing Spider-Man #9, at Auction
- Hardware #1: Season One Review: Drastically Enjoyable
- TMNT: The Last Ronin Returns, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December
- How Much For Yesterday's Free Comic Book Day Titles On eBay?
- Pokémon GO on Free Comic Book Day, The Daily LITG, 15th August 2021
LITG one year ago, Wrestling, Pitches and Pokemon
DC Comics continued to cancel titles – but not Red Hood. Not then.
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw Monday to Confront Randy Orton
- DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
- Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
- DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
- Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill
LITG two years ago,
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Magic: The Gathering Arena" Planning New Innovations for 2020
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Carol & Alpha – 'Nuff Said? [BTS VIDEO]
- "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
- The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
- First Official Mickey Mouse in the Marvel Universe For D23
- Mattel Teams Up With Star Wars To Bring New Barbie Figures
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Matt Jacobs, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys
- Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones
- Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist
- Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons
