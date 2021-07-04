A Live-Action Rick Sanchez Suggested In The Daily LITG 4th July, 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- Mirka Andolfo's Not Safe For Sweet Paprika Cover
- Yes, That Was The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming in This Week's Loki
- Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Cancels More Diamond Orders; Shops Must Reorder On New Terms
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Releases Teaser; Alex Kingston Offers Praise
- Big Spoiler for Next Week's Masters Of The Universe: Revelation
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- The Historical Legacy of Columbia's Big Shot Comics, Up for Auction
- Kill 6 Billion Demons, A Sleeper Hit In Collections For Image Comics
- The Mark of the Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124, Up for Auction
- Fear of Marvel Mutants before the X-Men, Up for Auction
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Mask Up
It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transformers/Back To The Future crossovers.
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Funko Unveils the Shared Retailer List for All SDCC 2020 Reveals
- Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
- Square Enix Brings Back Their Marvel Universe Variant Figures
- Diablo II Gets a New Devilish Bust from Blizzard Entertainment
- Tom King Tells Fox News You Can Say Truth, Justice & The American Way
- Warrior Nun: Dora is the Lesbian Grunge 90s Buffy We Always Wanted
- Why Did Sean Hannity Lose His Punisher Skull Pin On Fox News?
- Marvel Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Event
- When Marvel Legally Failed to Publish Hamilton Comics
LITG two years ago, Punisher Vs. The Police
Two years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo in quite a forthright fashion.
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Could Immortal Hulk #20 and The Green Lantern #9 Suggest a DC/Marvel Comics Crossover
- Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- Tifa Lockhart Officially Joins "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" Today
- In The Walking Dead #193, Michonne Reads Off The Back Of The Collections (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Laurenn McCubbin, Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design.
- Rick J. Bryant, inker on Superman, Sonic.
- Chris Yambar, Simpsons comics writer.
- Dan Nakrosis, comic book letterer.
- Mark Irwin, executive editor of Insight Comics.
- Robert Conte, former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography
- Peter-David Douglas, inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios
- Michael DeVito, colourist, publisher for Third World.
- Harold Victor Saxon, colourist.
- John Bamber, Malta Comic Con organiser
