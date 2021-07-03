Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam- The Daily LITG 3rd July 2021
Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam – The Daily LITG 3rd July, 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home With New Funko Pops
- Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
- Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
- Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
- Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The Elusive DC Comics Debut of Lady Blackhawk, Up for Auction
- Emilia Clarke's M.O.M & Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika to Break Records
- A Horrific Look Inside The Zombie Terrors: Halloween Special One-Shot
- Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July
- Way Of X TPB Adds Onslaught Revelation For $5 More
- Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August
- DC Comics' First Martian Manhunter in Batman #78, Up for Auction
- Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 1:50 Hits $200 On eBay
- LATE: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 and #5… Again
- Professor Stefan Klein, Agent Of SHIELD, And His Flying Car
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/He-Man Crossover That Never Was
- Orbital Space Comics Art Gallery Has Opened In London
- Manifest, Flash, and Wheel Of Time in The Daily LITG 2nd July 2021
LITG two years ago, Transformers, Back To The Future, Alien, Predator.
It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future yesterday, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.
- Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
- Marvel Comics Grabs Alien and Predator Licenses From Dark Horse
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Even
- Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Funko SDCC 2020 – Back to the Future, Silent Bob, and More
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
- Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
- Konami Reveals Two More Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For Late 2020
LITG two years ago.
- (MASSIVE SPOILERS) The Walking Dead #193 Twist That No One Saw Coming? (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Robert Kirkman and Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Talk "The Walking Dead #193" (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- "The Orville": Seth MacFarlane's Hit Sci-Fi Series Sets Course for SDCC
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant Team for Important Mission
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- Sheriff Kapoor's First Appearance Will Be in The Walking Dead #193 (Spoilers)
- Games Workshop: Price Increases Inbound July 8th
- Robert Kirkman's Best-Laid Plans For The Walking Dead #200 and Beyond (Spoilers)
- Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Relaunch Be X-Rated?!
- Cap Fights American Nazis in Captain America and the Invaders #1 (Preview)
- "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Ultra Pack 1 Will Arrive On July 11th
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1 to Launch in October
- Wasteful Punishment in Punisher #13 (Preview)
- Dave Thorpe, the Man Who Invented Marvel's "616", Explains Where It Came From
- "Doctor Who": Are We Getting New "Who" Before Series 12 Premiere?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Andy Park, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios
- Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
