Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

Magic: The Walmart Gathering - The Daily LITG 8th May 2021
 LITG Source: Clay Pruitt on Facebook

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  2. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
  3. How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  5. Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
  6. Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  7. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  8. NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 7 Launches On May 7th
  9. Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
  10. Pokémon TCG Releases Wave Of May 2021 Products Today

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Gerard Jones and something about wrestling.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.

  1. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and A&E Hunt for Lost WWE Treasures
  2. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  3. Transformers Diaclone Returns with Masterpiece Spinout Figure Release
  4. Ball & Chain $52 on eBay Over Scott Lobdell/Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt
  5. Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
  6. Decorum by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston Now Only 8 Issues Long
  7. Now Marvel Comics Adds Digital-Only TPBs Too
  8. Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
  9. Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
  10. Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
  11. Now Michael Grey Takes On Poison Ivy in Batman: Gotham Nights
  12. Matthew Rosenberg on Hawkeye Freefall Switching From Print To Digital

LITG two years ago – Cartmanning With Comicsgate

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

  1. The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
  2. Five New 'Star Wars' Films Coming, Disney Pushes 'Avatar' Sequels Back
  3. Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
  4. Disney's Release Schedule: 'New Mutants' Move AGAIN, 8 Marvel Studios Dates
  5. George Pérez Comes Out of Retirement For Marvel Comics With Al Ewing in August?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book grader Jim Noble.
  • Kevin Colden, creator of Fishtown.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

