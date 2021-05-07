Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021

Daily LITG: DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
  2. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  3. How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  5. DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
  6. Last Year's DC Comics Firings Impacted Relations With Comic Stores
  7. Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions
  8. DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
  9. Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. DC Comics' Future With Lunar Distribution – It Has One

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  2. Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020
  3. Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
  4. DC Comics Schedule for June – Including Batman #92, #93 and Punchline
  5. AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
  6. Tesco Robots Are Coming To Sort Your Supermarket Shopping In the UK
  7. Fanboy Wrampage: Scott Hall vs. Session Moth Martina Over Odd Offer
  8. The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
  9. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
  10. DC Comics Totally Dominates Advance Reorders With Catwoman

LITG two year ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

  1. Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
  2. Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
  3. Just How Kinky Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Be?
  4. Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
  5. Steve Englehart Releases Unpublished Batman: Dark Detective Vol 3 With Marshall Rogers

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch
  • Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits
  • John Bognadove, Superman artist
  • Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.
  • Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro
  • Michael Kronenberg, comics cover designer
  • Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

