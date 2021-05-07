Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG two year ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch

Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits

creator of Naughty Bits John Bognadove, Superman artist

Superman artist Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.

writer on Shahrazad. Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro

Michael Kronenberg , comics cover designer

, comics cover designer Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.