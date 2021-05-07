Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
- Last Year's DC Comics Firings Impacted Relations With Comic Stores
- Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions
- DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics' Future With Lunar Distribution – It Has One
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio
- X-Men Hellfire Gala to Feature Real-World Celebrity Guests
- Hector Torres, The New PRH International Comics Senior Sales Manager
- PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite and Shadecraft Get More Printings
- Batman/Superman #17 Review: A Cascade of Clichés
- FCBD Preview: Elizabeth Pitch's Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing
- FCBD Preview: The Smurfs Return In Comics Ahead Of Netflix Show
- Summoners War: Legacy #1 Review: Pretty Effective
- FCBD Preview: White Ash – Elves and Dwarves in Pennsylvania
- Simina Popescu's Leap Graphic Novel to be Published by Roaring Brook
- FCBD Preview: All-Star Judge Dredd With Al-Star Ewing
- DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020
- Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
- DC Comics Schedule for June – Including Batman #92, #93 and Punchline
- AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
- Tesco Robots Are Coming To Sort Your Supermarket Shopping In the UK
- Fanboy Wrampage: Scott Hall vs. Session Moth Martina Over Odd Offer
- The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
- DC Comics Totally Dominates Advance Reorders With Catwoman
LITG two year ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.
- Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
- Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
- Just How Kinky Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Be?
- Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
- Steve Englehart Releases Unpublished Batman: Dark Detective Vol 3 With Marshall Rogers
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch
- Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits
- John Bognadove, Superman artist
- Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.
- Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro
- Michael Kronenberg, comics cover designer
- Paul Mounts, comics colourist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.