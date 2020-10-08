Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko – The Daily LITG, 8th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Funko, Supernatural and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: ten more you may prefer from yesterday,

Just in case you wanted to read more about the actual comics. And not just Batman #100.

One year ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

While two years ago Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

LITG: What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

The Art of the Novel: A Graphic Novel Workshop Series, hosted by Roeliff Jansen Community Library. Cartoonist Barbara Slate will be leading a FREE four-class Zoom workshop on how to create a graphic novel, write a character study, focus on the narrative of the story, and create layouts. No experience or drawing skills are necessary to participate. 11pm UTC+1

Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel Book Club, Hosted by Sienna Branch Library, Missouri City. This month, we will be discussing Firefly Vol. 1: The Unification War Part One by Greg Pak. This title is available only through Hoopla. 10pm UTC+1

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Funko, Supernatural or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.