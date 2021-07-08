Closed Community in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Closed Community in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. .

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, My Hero Academia Funko Pops, Booster Gold

My Hero Academia Funko Pops and the Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn situation dominated traffic yesterday. But there are few of those late-night stories which are already booming for today.

LITG two years ago,

The concerns of a year ago seem relatively trivial now, right?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Whilce Portacio , creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.

, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X. Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.

comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant. Stan Woch , artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.

, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman. Brian LeBlanc , artist on Threshold.

, artist on Threshold. Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.

writer for Grayhaven Comics. Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: community, newlitg