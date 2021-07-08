Closed Community in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. .
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
- Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
- Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
- Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release
- DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
- Too Soon For Jokes About Scarlet Witch, Cyclops (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
- Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
- Frank Cho Fight Girls Cover Withdrawn Due To Frank Frazetta Estate
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Viz Media Releases Full List of October 2021 Manga Titles
- Marvel Comics Moves FOC To Sunday, Just Like DC
- PrintWatch: Skybound X #1 Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 Second Prints
- Lunar Distribution Sets New Discount Levels For Comic Stores
- The New X-Men Big Bad, Cordyceps Jones (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #70 – Three Harry Osbornes Now? (Spoilers)
- Two Hot-Button Topics For The Price Of One in The Good Asian #3
- How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Avengers Features Red Guard, Widow, Room As Black Widow Film Opens
- All Cyclops Wanted Was A Treehouse (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Amina Mucciolo Sells Autobiographical Graphic Novel To Scholastic
- Kathy Macleod Sells Continental Drifter Graphic Novel To First Second
- Captain America And Capitol Insurrection – Daily LITG, 7th July 2021
LITG one year ago, My Hero Academia Funko Pops, Booster Gold
My Hero Academia Funko Pops and the Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn situation dominated traffic yesterday. But there are few of those late-night stories which are already booming for today.
- My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
- Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Konami Announces New eFootball PES 2020 Event Featuring EURO 2020
- Who Created Marvel Comics' Darkhawk… And Why
- Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
- DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
- Lois Lane, Superman and Bart Allen on Being a DC Comics Character
- WWE's Renee Young and Baron Corbin: A Tale of Two Smokers
- Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies
LITG two years ago,
The concerns of a year ago seem relatively trivial now, right?
- Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
- C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
- Thor is Ready For Battle With New MAFEX Infinity War Figure
- Comic Store In Your Future – Another 25 Hot Comics To Trawl Through Your Longboxes For
- Donny Cates Announces Important Upcoming Moments in Absolute Carnage/Venom Crossover Issues
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.
- Whilce Portacio, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.
- Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.
- Stan Woch, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.
- Brian LeBlanc, artist on Threshold.
- Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.
- Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
