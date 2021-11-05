Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG On The 5th Of November 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason and plot. I see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot…
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Do You Have A Plan For Your Comics Collection When You Die?
- New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
- Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
- No DC Comics Police Calls Over Bisexual Superman Death Threats
- Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
- Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
- WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie
- WWE Reportedly Fired Nia Jax For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine
- Black Widow Dons Her Snow Suit Once Again with Queen Studios
- A Tale Of Two – Or Three – Poison Ivys At DC Comics Today
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Matt Baker Horror in the Elusive Voodoo Annual #1, Up for Auction
- LATE: The X+2 Weeks Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine, And Other Marvels
- The Unusual Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics #19, Up for Auction
- The Weird and Strange Pre-Code Horror of Mysteries #5, up for Auction
- Mariko Tamaki's Surely Books LGBTQ+ Imprint Adds New Graphic Novels
- Dark Horse To Publish Masters Of The Universe Coffee Table Book
- The Debut of Bill Everett's Zombie in Menace #5, Up for Auction
- Diamond Sent Out One Retailer's Exclusive Cover To All Comic Shops
- Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auction
- Bad Idea Comics Asks Readers To Swap Pins For Rocks
- Cara Delevingne & Dami Lee's Most Important Comic Book On Earth
- Neil Gaiman's Ocean At The End Of The Lane Extends To 14th May 2022
- Christophe Ouvrard's Bronze Gladiator – November 2021 Hexagon Comics
- Scream If You Want To Read The Daily LITG, 4th of November 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
- Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021
- Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
- The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers
- X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako
- Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14
- Marc Silvestri and Batt's The Darkness #3 Cover Art For Auction
- Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
- Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR
LITG two years ago, Pioneers were banned
And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.
- Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
- "Joker" Review: A Spectacularly Dull Movie with Nothing to Say
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
- "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
- Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
- So "Watchmen" is "SORT of a Sequel"? Squid: "No Comment" [Opinion]
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Fallout" Ripped From The Headlines [PREVIEW]
- "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
- All Hope is Lost in Justice League #35 [Preview]
LITG three years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.
And Lauren Cohan was back.
- The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
- The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Leaving Series, Season 10 Return
- How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After' (LIVE-BLOG!)
- Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ram V, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.
- Jim Steranko, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.
- Ron Fortier, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.
- Robert Loren Fleming, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.
- Adriane Nash of Dream Factory
- Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien
- The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.
