Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG On The 5th Of November 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason and plot. I see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot…

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Do You Have A Plan For Your Comic Collection When You Die?
Photo by Chuck Rozanski
  1. Do You Have A Plan For Your Comics Collection When You Die?
  2. New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
  3. Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
  4. No DC Comics Police Calls Over Bisexual Superman Death Threats
  5. Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
  6. Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
  7. WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie
  8. WWE Reportedly Fired Nia Jax For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine
  9. Black Widow Dons Her Snow Suit Once Again with Queen Studios
  10. A Tale Of Two – Or Three – Poison Ivys At DC Comics Today

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38

Avengers #38 Rewrites The History Of The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG, 5th of November 2020
  1. Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
  2. How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  3. How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
  4. Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
  5. Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
  6. Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
  7. Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
  9. The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  10. Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
  11. Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021
  12. Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
  13. The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers
  14. X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako
  15. Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14
  16. Marc Silvestri and Batt's The Darkness #3 Cover Art For Auction
  17. Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)
  18. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
  19. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
  20. Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR

LITG two years ago, Pioneers were banned

And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.

  1. Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
  2. The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
  3. "Joker" Review: A Spectacularly Dull Movie with Nothing to Say
  4. "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
  5. "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
  6. Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. So "Watchmen" is "SORT of a Sequel"? Squid: "No Comment" [Opinion]
  8. "The Rookie" Season 2 "Fallout" Ripped From The Headlines [PREVIEW]
  9. "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
  10. All Hope is Lost in Justice League #35 [Preview]

LITG three years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.

And Lauren Cohan was back.

  1. The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
  2. The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Leaving Series, Season 10 Return
  3. How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
  4. The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After' (LIVE-BLOG!)
  5. Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ram V, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.
  • Jim Steranko, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.
  • Ron Fortier, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.
  • Robert Loren Fleming, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.
  • Adriane Nash of Dream Factory
  • Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien
  • The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.

And we'll see you here tomorrow.


