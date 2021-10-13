Star Wars: The Hidden Empire in The Daily LITG, 13th of October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG two years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart

And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan DiDio , former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.

, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut. Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark , of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek

, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek Bob Ingersoll, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.

lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance. John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.