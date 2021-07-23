Still Something About Wrestling- The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
  2. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
  3. Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
  4. Marvel Comics Full October 2021 Solicits And Solicitations
  5. FCBD Spoilers: Hulk #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley In November
  6. Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler
  7. Hoopa In Pokémon GO: The Full Story & When It Arrives
  8. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  9. Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report
  10. Marvel Comics October 2021 Solicitations, 57 Titles Frankensteined

Dave Bautista continues to top the charts as San Diego Comic-Con@Home began

  1. WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
  2. Funko Answers Your SDCC 2020 Questions for the Big Day
  3. The Killing Joke Is Back In Full DC Continuity (Batgirl #47 Spoilers)
  4. McFarlane Toys Debuts New Toy Line Raw 10 That Unleashes the Beast
  5. Marvel Legends SDCC 2020 Exclusives Revealed by Hasbro
  6. Scarlet Witch Dark Mutant Secret Revealed In X-Men Empyre #1
  7. Batman Has Been Around The DC Universe For At Least 30 Years (Or Not)
  8. Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch Yours Before Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  9. Dynamite Pulls James Bond, Crossover Panels From Comic-Con@Home
  10. Chris Ryall Quits IDW as Chief Creative Officer, President, Publisher

  1. Apparently, "Mother 4" Is Free For Anyone To Go Make
  2. All the Uncanny X-Men Deaths Jonathan Hickman Has Already Undone
  3. Long Live The King… is This a Tease For Marvel's Big December Event?
  4. Jonathan Hickman Says Only Dream Projects After X-Men Are At DC Comics
  5. Steve Ditko's Mr. A. Will Be Collected Against His Wishes
  6. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Dolph Lundgren in… "Crime Stinks II"?
  7. James Gunn Explains Why "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Was Absent from the Marvel Hall H Panel
  8. Comic Store In Your Future – Is There a Comic Back-Issue Boom?
  9. DC to Publish All of Garth Ennis' John Constantine: Hellblazer Comics in One Fat Omnibus
  10. So… I Just Bought a TARDIS… Help?

comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date

  • Kelley Jones, Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist.
  • Mike Vosburg, artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator.
  • Frank Fosco, collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton.
  • Derek McCaw, editor, founder of Fanboy Planet
  • Kevin Powers, creator of Patriot-1.
  • Brandon Bitros, owner of Blackstone Comics
  • Alan Cowsill, comics creator, dealer and Eaglemoss editor.

