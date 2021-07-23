Still Something About Wrestling- The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021

Harley & Ivy in The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG one year ago, Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista continues to top the charts as San Diego Comic-Con@Home began with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels…

LITG two years ago… I bought a TARDIS.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kelley Jones , Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist.

, Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist. Mike Vosburg, artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator.

artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator. Frank Fosco, collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton.

collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton. Derek McCaw , editor, founder of Fanboy Planet

, editor, founder of Fanboy Planet Kevin Powers, creator of Patriot-1.

creator of Patriot-1. Brandon Bitros , owner of Blackstone Comics

, owner of Blackstone Comics Alan Cowsill, comics creator, dealer and Eaglemoss editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

