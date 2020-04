Diamond Says 20th May For New Marvel Comics, Image, IDW and More

Back on April 11th, Bleeding Cool reported that Diamond Comic Distributors would be returning to distributing to comic book stores in mid-to-late May. A week later, Diamond Comic Distributors confirmed that news.

Today, ahead of Diamond CEO and owner Steve Geppi appearing on a live stream talking with comic book retailers, Diamond has more details. Diamond states "while we know that the pace and process of reopening stores will be different throughout the country, we have set a target on-sale date of May 20."

Retailers are also asked to make sure the address for delivery that Diamond has on file is the right one. Diamond has been delivering to retailer residential addresses as well as business addresses. Those who requested their account be placed on hold must get in touch to change that. And Diamond is stopping the on-sale date mystery shopper program while they "evaluate changes to the program."

Diamond states "As all of you are aware, however, we find ourselves in a fluid situation and there are many factors including quarantine measures, what services retailers are able to offer and the volume of orders that have the potential to effect whether we are able to meet this date. That said, we have heard your concerns and agree that taking these steps toward resuming distribution is a positive, important step in our collective move forward. We are providing this target date to allow you as much time as possible to communicate with your customers and gather the information you need to order appropriately for your store and customer base."

So Diamond has issued the following list of FOC titles, to be finalised by this Friday, for an on-sale date of May 20th. FOC for these must be completed by midnight on Monday, May 4th. And that all DC Comics titles released through other distributors, will be included in the first shipment of new, weekly product. Bleeding Cool listed the DC titles that had an FOC of last night. Now here is everything from Marvel, Image, IDW, Boom, Dark Horse, Action Lab, Oni Press, Titan, Vault, Zenescope and more, also from Diamond.

