Wrestling Has Gone To The Dogs in The Daily LITG, 30th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokemon and Kissing

LITG two years ago, Justice League beat Doomsday Clock to bring back the Justice Society.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.

creator of Zap Comix. Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.

editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex. Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.

comics letterer. Rickey Shanklin , creator of Blood of the Innocent.

, creator of Blood of the Innocent. Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.

writer for Archie Comics. Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wwe