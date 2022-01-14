Rumors About The Number Of Cameos In Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 time! I don't run a lot of rumours about TV and movies. I'm not big on reporting other sites' rumours when I don't directly connect to any of the sources or don't know the provenance of the chain. I mainly focus on the comic book side. But over the years, there has been some crossover from as far back as Robert Rodriguez making Sin City to the cancellation of the Inhumans movie, the death of Quicksilver, or the Secret Invasion TV show being a thing. But with more and more TV shows and films being made in the UK and with events opening up a little, word of mouth is starting to gabble a little more. So this weekend, I may have a few more bits and pieces. And we are going to share a tiny little thing about the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Now, this is just a tiny thing, but it might give an inkling into the kind of movie we may be expecting. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is intended to be a heavily camoed movie. Courtesy of the multiverse. I am told to imagine the likes of Avengers: Endgame put through the multiversal window of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So lots of Marvel Comics characters and lots of variant versions of characters on the screen. In the trailer, we have already seen what appears to be the evil version of Doctor Strange from What If…? But I am told to imagine many of them, the Marvel movie with more cameos than any other. Basically, anyone they could get, and anyone they did, they put them through a variety of versions. I guess we will have to be paying additional attention to the LEGO characters this time around.

Certainly, people have been posting what they claim are leaks of what might be examples of these and, while I can't confirm any of the specifics, it does seem to be in line with the broader picture of what I was told this week.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is intended to be released by Marvel Studios on the 6th of May, 2022.