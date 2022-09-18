Alice In Wonderland & Sigma Beauty's Magical Makeup Collection

Sigma has officially launched their vibrant Disney Alice in Wonderland collection that brings the world of magic to makeup. An eyeshadow palette, cheek duo, lip duo and brush set are available separately or together as a complete collection. As the fall season swings into high gear, there's a lot to be intrigued by with this collection. The 1951 original film has audiences, "Join Alice in a madcap adventure through Wonderland with the Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter, and the frantically late White Rabbit." The early Disney classic was directed by Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi and Wilfred Jackson.

Disney Alice in Wonderland Eyeshadow Palette| $59

Fall down the rabbit hole with this limited-edition eyeshadow palette, featuring 14

mesmerizing hues in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. Each gorgeous shade was

inspired by your favorite characters, songs, and moments from Disney's timeless classic, Alice

in Wonderland. With a matching dual-ended brush included, you'll create beautiful looks that

are positively mad!

Disney Alice in Wonderland Cheek Duo | $35

Find yourself in the middle of a fairytale with this gorgeous pressed-powder duo, featuring

a rosy blush and glowy highlight. Inspired by Alice's first meeting with the Queen of Hearts,

these shades will create looks so stunning, you'll surely lose your head.

Disney Alice in Wonderland Lip Duo| $35

Very few looks are really impossible with this limited-edition lip duo, featuring a hydrating lip

cream and a moisturizing lip gloss. With beautiful, travel-friendly shades you can wear alone

for a subtle tint or together for a customizable color, you'll never be late for a very important

date ever again!

Disney Alice in Wonderland Brush Set| $120 ($150 VALUE)

Silence! Make way for this maddeningly beautiful, limited-edition brush set, featuring 2 face

brushes and 3 eye brushes inside a matching Beauty Bag. With details inspired by Disney's

timeless classic, Alice in Wonderland, combined with Sigma Beauty's waterproof technology

and ultra-soft synthetic fibers, no makeup look is impossible with these versatile brushes in

your kit!

F47 MultitaskerTM – Quickly apply foundation, cream blush, or contour

F53 Air Contour/BlushTM – Sweep on blush or bronzer

E45 Max Small Tapered Blending – Soften + blend crease color

E27 Detail BlendingTM – Precisely blend out harsh lines

E30 Pencil – Soften liner along the lash lines

Beauty Bag – Chic storage for touch-ups on the go

Disney Alice in Wonderland Complete Collection | $199 ($249 VALUE)

Follow us down the rabbit hole with maddeningly beautiful brushes, a gorgeous pressed-

powder cheek duo, 14 mesmerizing matte, metallic and shimmer shades, and lip duo set. Inspired by Disney's beloved classic, Alice in Wonderland, with these powerful beauty tools in your kit, you'll be ready to accomplish at least six impossible things before breakfast.