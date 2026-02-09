Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX, Scrubs Revival & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX, Stranger Things, Green Day, Scrubs, Starfleet Academy, Daredevil: Born Again & more!

Article Summary Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show stirs reactions, headlines, and viral moments across TV and socials

Elmo, Green Day, Lady Gaga, and Mr. Rogers feature in Super Bowl LX stories shaking up pop culture TV news

Get the latest on Scrubs revival, Stranger Things finale reactions, and Law & Order: SVU’s much-anticipated return

Dive into Starfleet Academy updates, Daredevil: Born Again advice, plus more TV scoops and viewing guides

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX, Lady Gaga/Mr. Rogers, Law & Order: SVU, Stranger Things, Green Day, Scrubs, Taylor Swift, Puppy Bowl XXII, Doctor Who, Primal, Starfleet Academy, Daredevil: Born Again, The Burbs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 9th, 2026:

Elmo Getting Trolled by MAGA Over Bad Bunny/SBLX Love (Seriously)

Lady Gaga, Mr. Rogers Bring Some Serious Feels to Super Bowl LX Ad

Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny's Halftime Message of Love, Hope Angers Trump

Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck Enlist Sitcom Greats for Super Bowl LX Ad

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU Returns Previewed in New Teaser

The Mandalorian And Grogu: Big Game Spot Plus A New Image

Bad Bunny Celebrates Love, Life During Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Did Stranger Things Star Matthew Modine Like the Finale? "Nope"

Super Bowl LX: Green Day Lets the Music Do the Talking During Opener

The Hunting Party: The Hunt Resumes on Feb. 26th with Kelsey Grammer

AEW Collision Review: Wrestling Doesn't Need a Breath of Fresh Air

Supergirl: Krypto Is A Super Rescue Pup In A New TV Spot, New Poster

Scrubs S01E01: "My Return," S01E02: "My 2nd First Day" Images Released

Our Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show w/ Bad Bunny Preview

Taylor Swift: "Opalite" Hits YouTube After Apple Music, Spotify Debut

Super Bowl LX Viewing Guide: Who's Playing, Who's Performing & More!

Puppy Bowl XXII Preview/Viewing Guide: The Canine Competition Returns!

Doctor Who: Disney Delaying "Land/Sea" Spinoff: Method to the Madness?

Doctor Who/Big Finish, The Rookie, Team USA/ICE: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Body: Stand by Me's Wil Wheaton to Read for Stephen King Audiobook

Bugs Bunny Bowl Kicks Off on MeTV Toons This Afternoon: Our Preview

Primal Season 3: Here's Your S03E05: "The Dead Cast No Shadow" Preview

Industry Season 4: Our Updated S04E05 "Eyes Without a Face" Preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our Updated S01E04 "Seven" Preview

Starfleet Academy: Tawny Newsome on Co-Writing DS9 Tribute Episode

Marvel Comics Confirms Mark Ruffalo Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins React to Fan Freeze-Branding Logo Scene

Daredevil: DeKnight's Advice for "Born Again": "Swing for the Fences"

The Burbs: Duffy & Talwalkar Discuss Series Expanding Beyond '80s Film

Cosmere Universe: Brandon Sanderson Offers Insights on Apple TV Adapt

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!