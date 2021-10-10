BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 Oct 21: Doctor Who, LOTR, Psych, SNL & More!

What's the worst that I can say? Things are better if I stay. So long and goodnight. So long and goodnight. Well, if you carry on this way. Things are better if I stay. So long and goodnight. So long and goodnight… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to My Chemical Romance and "Helena" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Amazon's Lord of the Rings, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Discovery, Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus, STARZ's Outlander, The CW's Supergirl, Netflix's upcoming "That '70s Show" spinoff That '90s Show & tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of Disney Plus' Muppets Haunted Mansion, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, TNT's AEW Rampage & FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, October 10, 2021:

Saturday Night Live: Kim Kardashian West Offers SNL "Much Respect"

Hanna Season 3 Debuts This November; Teaser, Images Released

The Rookie Releases Season 4 Episode 3 "In the Line of Fire" Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes UFC; Charlie Music

Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer: Shawn & Gus Go Rogue This November

Doctor Who: Flux – Series 13 Set to Hit Screens on October 31

Doctor Who Series 13: The Flux Brings Sontarans, Weeping Angels & More

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flux is Coming… | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlVyV5ylNcU)

Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Trailer Shows New Galactic Threat

James Gunn & John Cena Talk Peacemaker in DC FanDome Video

Edge vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell Added to WWE Crown Jewel

Supergirl: DC FanDome Releases Farewell Tribute Clip; S06E15 Preview

Lesnar Returns as Smackdown Goes Head-to-Head with Rampage

Outlander: STARZ Releases Season 6 Teaser; Confirms 90-Min 2022 Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Anson Mount Talks Pike, Batman & More

Doctor Who Diagnosis: Needs to Be Way More Queer & Way Less Hetero

That '90s Show: Red & Kitty Return in That '70s Show Spinoff Series

Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale Heel Turn Caps Off Masterful Season

Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings

And today's reviews include Disney Plus' Muppets Haunted Mansion, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, TNT's AEW Rampage & FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Disney's Muppets Haunted Mansion Review: An Atmosphere of Spooky Fun

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage 10/8/2021

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 14 Review: Happy as a Pig in…

WWE SmackDown Review 10/8/2021: The Women's Diva-lution

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 4: If You Like Fake B****es…

