BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 Oct 21: Doctor Who, LOTR, Psych, SNL & More!
What's the worst that I can say? Things are better if I stay. So long and goodnight. So long and goodnight. Well, if you carry on this way. Things are better if I stay. So long and goodnight. So long and goodnight… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to My Chemical Romance and "Helena" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Amazon's Lord of the Rings, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Discovery, Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus, STARZ's Outlander, The CW's Supergirl, Netflix's upcoming "That '70s Show" spinoff That '90s Show & tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of Disney Plus' Muppets Haunted Mansion, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, TNT's AEW Rampage & FOX's WWE SmackDown.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, October 10, 2021:
Saturday Night Live: Kim Kardashian West Offers SNL "Much Respect"
Hanna Season 3 Debuts This November; Teaser, Images Released
The Rookie Releases Season 4 Episode 3 "In the Line of Fire" Preview
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes UFC; Charlie Music
Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer: Shawn & Gus Go Rogue This November
Doctor Who: Flux – Series 13 Set to Hit Screens on October 31
Doctor Who Series 13: The Flux Brings Sontarans, Weeping Angels & More
Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Trailer Shows New Galactic Threat
James Gunn & John Cena Talk Peacemaker in DC FanDome Video
Edge vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell Added to WWE Crown Jewel
Supergirl: DC FanDome Releases Farewell Tribute Clip; S06E15 Preview
Lesnar Returns as Smackdown Goes Head-to-Head with Rampage
Outlander: STARZ Releases Season 6 Teaser; Confirms 90-Min 2022 Return
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Anson Mount Talks Pike, Batman & More
Doctor Who Diagnosis: Needs to Be Way More Queer & Way Less Hetero
That '90s Show: Red & Kitty Return in That '70s Show Spinoff Series
Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale Heel Turn Caps Off Masterful Season
Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
And today's reviews include Disney Plus' Muppets Haunted Mansion, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, TNT's AEW Rampage & FOX's WWE SmackDown:
Disney's Muppets Haunted Mansion Review: An Atmosphere of Spooky Fun
Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage 10/8/2021
Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 14 Review: Happy as a Pig in…
WWE SmackDown Review 10/8/2021: The Women's Diva-lution
Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 4: If You Like Fake B****es…
