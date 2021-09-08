BCTV Daily Dispatch 8 Sept 21: Always Sunny, What If…?, Foley & More

I'm feeling alive all over again. As deep as the sky under my skin. Like being in love, she said, for the first time. Maybe I'm wrong, I'm feeling right. Wherever I belong with you tonight. Like being in love to feel for the first time… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect once again to Lifehouse for our take on "First Time" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. First up, our news & opinion coverage includes everything from Disney Plus' LEGO Star Wars and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks to AEW/WWE/NXT/ROH and AMC's The Walking Dead… from The CW's Riverdale and Amazon's The Boys to Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring and Marvel's What If…?… from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows. From there, we have a look at WWE Raw on the review side.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

Calls: Apple TV+ Apocalyptic Series Most Audacious Experiment Yet

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Are You Afraid of the Darth?

Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E05 Preview: An Embarrassment of Dooplers

China "Effeminate Men" TV Ban Extends "Revolutionary Culture" Edict

AEW Announces Show at Newly Constructed UBS Arena in New York

WWE Adds Four Matches to Extreme Rules PPV Card

The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Images: Just Don't Mess with Dog

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Preview: Josie and the Pussycats Return

The Boys Season 3: VNN Reports on Vought+, FBSA/Vought, GalGear & More

Dark Side of the Ring Creators, Chris Jericho Offer Season 3B Preview

What If… Zombies?! MCU Goes "The Walking Dead" in Episode 5 Preview

It Appears Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Has Signed With WWE

Lucifer Season 6 Preview Included with "Best of Amenadiel" Clip

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Tells WWE, "We've Got A Problem"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Director Checks In from Episode 1507

NXT Preview For 9/7: The Final Night Of The "Black & Gold Brand"

Undertaker Unretires for Halloween Movie with New Day on Netflix

Rick and Morty Team on Evil Morty Fallout, Rick/Morty Breakup & More

Ratings Wars: WWE Smackdown Grabs Win on Weekend of AEW All Out

Impeachment: American Crime Story Preview: The FBI Brings In Lewinsky

ROH Signs Rok-C, Miranda Alize Ahead of Women's World Title Final

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Previews "Power" Scene & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Clones Danny DeVito?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Preview: Laszlo & Colin Roadtrip

What If… Zombies?! Preview: The Avengers Dine on Thanos' Children

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

WWE Raw Review 9/6/2021: So We Heard You Like Tag Team Matches

