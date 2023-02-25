Reacher, Creature Commandos, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, Star Trek: Picard, The Umbrella Academy, The Venture Bros.,The Flash, Reacher & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Chvrches with "Over," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes DC Studios' James Gunn offering a surprising Creature Commandos casting update, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard dropping a game-changer this week, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy wrapping things up in style with Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally & David Cross joining the cast, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros. star Patrick Warburton talking Brock Samson, The CW's The Flash dropping official looks as Javicia Leslie/Red Death, The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia teasing what could already be our favorite episode of Season 16, Amazon's Reacher star Alan Ritchson signaling that Season 2 has wrapped filming in a big way, and Disney+'s X-Men '97 Writer & EP Beau DeMayo offering a subtle affirmation of a Fall 2023 release.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: FOX's WWE SmackDown, Parks and Rec/Party Down, TNT's AEW Rampage, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, The CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, new Pokémon animated series, Discovery+'s Million Dollar Wheels, Apple TV+'s The Last Frontier, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 25, 2023:

Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: David Cross Set to Join Series Cast

Star Trek: Picard: Ed Speleers on Jack's Backstory, Trek Binge & More

WWE SmackDown Preview: Charlotte and Rhea Ripley Set to Face Off

James Gunn Shares Surprising Creature Commandos Casting Update

Adam Scott: Joining Parks and Rec Didn't Get Party Down Canceled

AEW Rampage Preview: More Anti-WWE Collusion from Tony Khan

X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Promo: Can Morgan & Madison Stop PADRE?

Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art

Dead Boy Detectives Moving From HBO Max to "Sandman" Home, Netflix?

Alan Ritchson Video Goes "Reacher Season 2 Big" to Signal Filming Wrap

Superman & Lois: "New Strength Awakens" in Winning Season 3 Key Art

The Flash: Red Death/Javicia Leslie Images Released; S09E04 Preview

The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Isn't Thinking Series Finale or Endgame

Always Sunny Season 16: Gail the Snail Returns! Break Out The Salt!

The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More

Pokémon Professor Friede, Captain Pikachu Join New Animated Series

Million Dollar Wheels: Jacqueline Pirkle on Living the Hollywood Dream

The Umbrella Academy: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally Join Season 4 Cast

Star Trek: Picard: Season 3 Ep. 2 Review: Cerebral Space Chess Match

The Last Frontier: Jason Clarke Set to Lead New Apple TV+ Drama

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Announces Lineup of Musical Guests

